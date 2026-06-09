Valor Closes Series B Round of Capital Investment

Strategic Funding Supports Valor's AI Development and Growth Strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, is pleased to announce the close of its Series B round of capital investment. This Series B round was led by Ladd Wilks, of Cisco; the Moncrief family, of Fort Worth; and the Lamb family, of Midland. Funding will advance Valor's continued development of AI across its software and services platform and accelerate growth through a strategic focus on acquisitions within the industry.

"Given the extensive expertise of our investors, this funding milestone is a powerful validation of our team's execution and the rapidly growing demand for our platform," said Clifton DuBose, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Valor. "With the strategic backing of our investment partners, we are uniquely positioned to capture the massive market opportunity ahead and continue delivering immense value to our clients."

The Series B round marks an important growth milestone for Valor, which continues to scale its technology-enabled services model and expand its capabilities for clients. With expanded resources, Valor plans to deepen its AI capabilities, enhance operational efficiency across its offerings, and pursue strategic acquisitions that expand its reach and broaden the solutions it delivers to mineral rights owners, operators, and investors.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces list (2024 & 2025), and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Contact:

Emma Graham

(817) 717-3978

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor