Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona Announces Open Enrollment for 2024-25 School Year Amid High Demand

GOODYEAR, Ariz., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona (Valor Academy), a pioneering hybrid school serving students in grades 6-12 located in Goodyear, is excited to announce that enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is now officially open. With an innovative learning model that combines online and in-person education, Valor Academy offers unparalleled flexibility and a personalized learning experience tailored to each student's unique needs.

The demand for enrollment at Valor Academy has never been higher, as parents and students alike are drawn to the school's unique approach to education, which allows for a more individualized learning journey and provides the perfect balance between academic rigor and personal growth. The school's model not only accommodates students' diverse learning styles but also promotes a deeper understanding and application of knowledge in real-world contexts.

"Our enrollment numbers are a testament to the trust and confidence families have in our unique educational approach," said Amy Spencer, Valor Academy Principal. "We are facing an unprecedented demand for enrollment, underscoring the need for education options that value flexibility, personalization, and student well-being. Our hybrid model is designed to meet these needs, offering a blend of online and in-person learning opportunities that prepare students not just academically, but socially and emotionally for the challenges of tomorrow."

At Valor Academy, students also benefit from tutoring support, ensuring that each child receives the guidance needed to excel. This commitment to maximizing attention and providing critical resources to students and families, is a cornerstone of the school's mission to foster academic growth and personal development.

Space for the 2024-25 school year is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so families are encouraged to act quickly to secure a spot for their child in this innovative and sought-after educational setting. Valor Academy is hosting an Open House for students and families on Monday, March 18 from 5-7 p.m.

For more information about Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona and to enroll your child for the 2024-25 school year, please visit ValorAZ.org. Join us in redefining the future of education and providing your child with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

ABOUT VALOR PREPARATORY ACADEMY OF ARIZONA

Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona is a tuition-free school that follows a hybrid learning model, wherein 6-12th grade students get the personalization and flexibility of online learning combined with the structure and support of traditional schools with highly qualified teachers on-site. It is founded by Arizona trailblazers with more than two decades' experience in online charter school leadership. ValorAZ.org.

