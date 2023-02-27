Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona, Hybrid School in High Demand, To Host Open House

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona, the innovative hybrid school for grades 6-12, will be hosting a special open house event on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to commemorate its third anniversary. At the open house, local families can meet teachers, tour the state-of-the-art facility, and learn more about the school's hybrid instructional schedules. The open house will take place at the school's campus, located at 13185 West Thomas Road in Goodyear, Arizona, and will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Valor Preparatory Academy combines the best of traditional and modern education and offers students smaller class sizes and individualized attention. It follows a hybrid learning model, where students learn with teacher-led instruction in a state-of-the-art facility, and at home with independent online coursework and lectures.

The school, which has offered this successful hybrid option for the past three years, has been in high demand, as students are also afforded special opportunities that are not typically offered at other schools. Valor Preparatory Academy has a partnership with its neighbors at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), so students can take college courses free of charge while attending the hybrid school. In addition to free college classes, Valor Preparatory Academy also focuses on preparing students for different careers. Students who are interested in going directly into a skilled workforce can take career training courses at West-MEC campuses.

Valor Preparatory Academy is ideal for students who want a tuition-free, high-quality education with more personalized support and a flexible schedule. Current and prospective students and families can RSVP for the open house at ValorAZ.org/Open-House. Enrollment for the 23/24 school year is also open. Families can visit ValorAZ.org/Enroll to reserve a seat for their child(ren).

For more information, contact:

Anita Torres

480.397.0605

[email protected]

ABOUT VALOR PREPARATORY ACADEMY OF ARIZONA

Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona is a tuition-free school that follows a hybrid learning model, wherein 6-12th grade students get the personalization and flexibility of online learning combined with the structure and support of traditional schools with highly qualified teachers on-site. It is founded by Arizona trailblazers with more than two decades' experience in online charter school leadership. ValorAZ.org.

SOURCE Valor AZ