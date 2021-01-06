Valor Receives SOC 1 Type 1 Verification Report

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Mineral Management, LLC, a leading mineral management and advisory firm, today announced that it has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC)1® Type I Audit examination of their internal controls and processes surrounding mineral management as well as their proprietary software, mineral.tech™. The successful completion of this examination demonstrates Valor's commitment to providing industry-best services and have the required internal controls and processes in place to bring peace of mind to mineral and royalty owners.

Valor Mineral Management retained national accounting firm Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P. for its SOC 1®audit work based upon its reputation as one of the largest independent accounting firms in the United States. SOC 1® Type I for Service Organizations examinations are executed in accordance with the controls established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts ("AICPA") that may impact clients' financial statements. The SOC reports are performed by an independent auditing firm to meet the needs of entities that use service organizations.

Valor received an Independent Service Auditor's Report with the opinion that Valor's policies, procedures and controls that provides assurance that the companies control objectives are being achieved. A number of Valor's controls including the examination of logical and physical access, system operations, system development, client on-boarding backup and disaster recovery and revenue entry and land management.

"Valor is a leading provider of mineral asset management services across the United States. Our strict controls provide our clients with a secure environment to access their mineral and royalty asset information, analytics and reporting in real-time," says Adam Powell, Director of Accounting and Risk Management.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals with generations of mineral rights management experience. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of oil and gas interests and work monthly with over 1,000 oil and gas operators and payors. Valor utilizes its proprietary software, mineral.tech™, to efficiently and effectively manage minerals and royalties on behalf of its clients. Valor's clients include individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, banks, institutions, investment funds and family offices with assets in 30 states.

For more information on Valor:

www.valormineralmanagement.com

Contact:

Liz Jang

(817) 370-0612

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor Mineral Management

Related Links

http://www.valormineralmanagement.com

