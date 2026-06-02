Inc. Recognizes Valor Among 507 Companies Nationwide on Its Annual Best Workplaces List

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, a national recognition honoring companies that are creating exceptional workplace cultures and investing in the employee experience. This marks Valor's second appearance on the list, following its first recognition in 2024.

Valor Named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces List for 2026

The recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation of applicants nationwide, including employee feedback gathered through an in-depth survey administered by Quantum Workplace. The survey measures key areas such as leadership, benefits, professional development, workplace culture, and overall employee experience, with company benefits also reviewed as part of the final scoring process. Valor is proud to be named among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"Being named to the Inc. 2026 Best Workplaces list is an incredible honor," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO & Co-founder of Valor. "This national recognition reflects the culture our team has built together and the dedication of the people who make Valor such a meaningful and rewarding place to work."

Valor supports employee well-being through benefits designed for life in and outside of work. These include 100% employer-paid health insurance premiums, paid parental leave, employer-sponsored Life and AD&D coverage, a 401(k) plan, paid holidays, and generous PTO. Employees also benefit from career development opportunities, company-sponsored outings, and complimentary entertainment tickets to enjoy with family and friends.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Valor