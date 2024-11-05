Valor Ventures Summit to Honor Veteran Entrepreneurs as Innovators and Leaders in Business and Technology

Empowering Veterans with Keynotes, Competitions, and Awards to Highlight Their Contributions to Society and the Economy

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boost Legacy Impact Foundation (BLIF) will host the inaugural Valor Ventures Summit at Atlanta City Hall, celebrating veterans as trailblazers in business and technology. Timed strategically before Veterans Day, the summit moves beyond traditional observances, recognizing veterans as critical contributors to the nation's economic landscape. The free event will feature a live pitch competition, an awards ceremony, and an inspiring keynote by Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, the first African American female combat pilot.

"Veterans bring unmatched leadership, resilience, and ingenuity to business," said Dr. Cortney Harris, Executive Director of Boost Legacy Impact Foundation. "The Valor Ventures Summit is about showcasing these qualities and empowering veterans to see themselves—and be recognized—as essential contributors to our economy."

"Veterans are not just leaders on the battlefield—they're visionaries in business and technology," added Jackie P. Taylor, Founder of Boost Legacy Impact Foundation. "This summit provides a platform to connect veteran entrepreneurs with resources, mentors, and networks essential to their success."

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: Doors open at 8:00 AM ; Program from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Atlanta City Hall Atrium, 55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Admission: Free to the public

Event Highlights:

Live Pitch Competition – Veteran entrepreneurs will showcase their business ideas, with the top innovator awarded a $5,000 prize.

– Veteran entrepreneurs will showcase their business ideas, with the top innovator awarded a prize. Keynote Address by Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour – An iconic combat pilot and veteran advocate, Armour's keynote will inspire attendees with her journey and insights on leadership.

– An iconic combat pilot and veteran advocate, Armour's keynote will inspire attendees with her journey and insights on leadership. Awards Ceremony – Honoring veterans who demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurship and technology.

Media Opportunities: Journalists are invited to cover the event and speak with honorees, including Dr. Vivian Greentree and Moses West, among other impactful veterans. For interview arrangements, media credentials, or event materials, please reach out to the contact below.

Media Contact: Maya Browning

Boost Legacy Impact Foundation

Phone: (404) 749-6998

Email: [email protected]

About Boost Legacy Impact Foundation (BLIF):

Boost Legacy Impact Foundation is dedicated to empowering underserved communities, with a focus on veterans, through economic development and entrepreneurship. By providing access to resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, BLIF helps veterans and other marginalized groups leverage their skills to achieve lasting success in business and technology. Learn more at BoostLegacy.org.

