Valorant Health Marks New Era and Becomes Rainfall Health

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valorant Health officially transitioned to its new brand, Rainfall Health , reinforcing its commitment to serve individuals living in medical deserts. Since 2018, the company has supported healthcare and government partners with its growing network of over 6000 providers, creating accessible pathways to care. The company's enterprise platform, along with a live team of care managers, utilizes a smart interoperability approach and AI-powered decision support to swiftly connect patients to quality care within 24 hours, significantly reducing no-show rates for its partners throughout rural communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , over 60 million people live in rural America, and providing care in these locations has proven to be challenging due to the lack of proximity to healthcare services and providers. Currently, one in three hospitals faces closure in rural regions, which will further amplify provider scarcity and barriers to care. Additionally, rural Americans face a 20% higher mortality rate than their urban counterparts. Rainfall Health, founded by Ahmed 'Eddie' Qureshi, believes that where someone lives should not dictate access to quality healthcare or life expectancy.

"Both my mother and grandmother were physicians serving rural communities, and as a child, I witnessed people in search of healthcare services – anything further than our front door was inaccessible. This has always stayed with me and was a catalyst for Rainfall Health," said Qureshi. "Rural hospitals, clinics, and providers are cornerstones of the communities they serve. We believe that by creating an accessible network of care, we can help relieve the burden these systems face and create improved pathways to health."

Rainfall Health's platform brings together payers, providers, health systems, government agencies, community-based organizations, and patients in one digital platform. This eliminates technical barriers and facilitates on-demand referrals, care coordination navigation, follow-ups, and data analytics, all supported in an AI-supported, simple, seamless process. With an offering of virtual solutions to address needs ranging from medication management to chronic disease treatment and behavioral health support, Rainfall Health connects patients with quality providers, ensures continuity of care and accessibility, and improves outcomes across clinical and social care.

Rainfall Health is a digital health technology platform focused on providing accessible care in medical deserts. The company uses its partner networks, AI-powered capabilities, and care coordination team to increase access to clinical and social services. Rainfall Health works with multiple stakeholders to create pathways for an individual's health journey at the intersection of private, public, and digital healthcare. Follow Rainfall Health on LinkedIn and Twitter.

