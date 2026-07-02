ValorC3 Launches Disaster Recovery Service to End Hypervisor Lock-In

Fully managed DRaaS protects Valor Cloud, ValorC3 IaaS and any source environment, with failover from VMware, Hyper-V or OpenStack

BOISE, Idaho, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValorC3 Data Centers today announced the general availability of its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, a fully managed offering that keeps business-critical workloads recoverable across its connected Boise, Idaho, and St. George, Utah, regions. The company's DRaaS protects workloads on Valor Cloud and ValorC3's infrastructure as a service, and it also replicates from external environments. Customers can fail over from VMware, Hyper-V or OpenStack without running the same platform on both ends.

Traditional DRaaS makes the source and recovery site run the same hypervisor, locking VMware users into recovering on VMware. ValorC3 protects the workload itself, not the hypervisor under it, and hands control back to the customer.

"That is the power of it," said Justin Fox, senior vice president of product and operations at ValorC3. "Whether you run VMware or Hyper-V today, we can architect a recovery plan that fails over to a different platform entirely. It moves the industry past the old rule of matching hypervisors and gives customers back control of their infrastructure."

The service is built on Hystax Acura, which can replicate at the hypervisor or workload level, which frees recovery from the source platform. ValorC3 utilizes Platform9 and the OpenStack foundation behind Valor Cloud.

For Valor Cloud customers, DRaaS provides access to backup and recovery on a single platform, supported by a single team. It also protects workloads ValorC3 doesn't host, giving companies a single recovery target instead of a patchwork of tools.

ValorC3 targets recovery point objectives near 15 minutes, with near-zero replication for the most demanding workloads. Speed is where most organizations fall short. In data reported this year, while 90% of IT leaders express confidence in their overall recovery capabilities, fewer than one in three ransomware victims were actually able to fully restore their data.. Recovery is co-managed: ValorC3 runs and monitors the platform, and customers test and run their own failovers through a self-service portal, so the plan is proven before a real event, not during one.

Geography is built into the service. ValorC3's Boise and St. George sites sit in separate markets and fault zones, far enough apart for true separation. Both run Valor Cloud, so customers can place production in one and recovery in the other.

Disaster Recovery as a Service is available now in both markets and works with any supported source environment.

For more information, visit valorc3.com/disaster-recovery-as-a-service/.

About ValorC3 Data Centers

ValorC3 Data Centers is a modern colocation, cloud and connectivity partner positioned to elevate leading enterprises in their relentless pursuit of innovation and growth. ValorC3 powers complex and regulatory-driven industries by helping navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape through flexible, concurrently maintainable and agile infrastructure solutions.

ValorC3 owns and operates mission-critical, carrier-neutral data centers across the Western United States, with expansion into additional U.S. markets underway to support growing enterprise demand. The company is uniquely positioned to help clients evolve and meet the bold demands of high-performance compute and emerging AI workloads with low-latency networks, extensive expansion capabilities and decades of experience.

ValorC3 is part of the CVC DIF portfolio, a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €23 billion of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €205 billion.

SOURCE ValorC3 Data Centers