ValorC3 Data Centers Launches Backup as a Service (BaaS) to Safeguard Critical Enterprise Data

Fully managed, immutable backup for Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Salesforce and on-premise data

BOISE, Idaho, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValorC3 Data Centers today announced the general availability of Backup as a Service, a fully managed offering that protects the SaaS data businesses rely on most, including Microsoft 365, Entra ID and Salesforce. Every backup is immutable, so data stays recoverable after deletion, corruption or a ransomware attack.

Most companies falsely assume SaaS vendors provide backup service. In reality, recent cloud governance tracking shows that 80% of organizations have experienced at least one cloud security issue, and cloud environments are now the source of 45% of all data breaches. However, SaaS platforms are built to keep the service running, not to recover lost data. ValorC3's BaaS helps customers protect critical data under a shared responsibility model.

"Protecting data is the responsibility of the customer," said Justin Fox, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at ValorC3. "ValorC3's BaaS solution closes that gap and gives customers a viable way to protect their data from real-time threats that could lead to rapid loss of critical information."

ValorC3 manages customers' data end-to-end by configuring and monitoring jobs, testing recovery and building the protection strategy behind it. Backups are written once and cannot be altered or deleted, so a clean recovery point survives even a ransomware attack. ValorC3 leverages its status as a Veeam Gold Service Provider, running the service on Veeam Data Cloud.

"We close the gap, and we own it," Fox said. "We configure it, we monitor it, we test the recovery. Our customers get protection that works without having to think about it."

The difference shows when something goes wrong. A deleted mailbox or a ransomware hit can wipe out data that no SaaS vendor will restore. ValorC3 customers revert to a clean copy and keep working, turning an outage into a non-event and saving them millions of dollars and from irreparable brand damage.

Backup as a Service is now available from ValorC3, protecting SaaS applications, on-premises servers, and cloud workloads. For Valor Cloud customers, 14 days of backup is included by default on instance-based plans, with extended retention and à la carte options available.

For more information about ValorC3's BaaS solution, visit valorc3.com/backup-as-a-service/.

About ValorC3 Data Centers

ValorC3 Data Centers is a modern colocation, cloud and connectivity partner positioned to elevate leading enterprises in their relentless pursuit of innovation and growth. ValorC3 powers complex and regulatory-driven industries by helping navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape through flexible, concurrently maintainable and agile infrastructure solutions.

ValorC3 owns and operates mission-critical, carrier-neutral data centers across the Western United States, with expansion into additional U.S. markets underway to support growing enterprise demand. The company is uniquely positioned to help clients evolve and meet the bold demands of high-performance compute and emerging AI workloads with low-latency networks, extensive expansion capabilities and decades of experience.

ValorC3 is part of the CVC DIF portfolio, a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €23 billion of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €205 billion.

SOURCE ValorC3 Data Centers