ValorC3 Data Centers Appoints Digital Infrastructure Veteran Corey Dyer as Chief Executive Officer To Drive Next Phase of Aggressive Expansion

BOISE, Idaho, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValorC3 Data Centers, a leading provider of edge and digital infrastructure solutions in Tier 2 U.S. data center markets, and a portfolio company of CVC DIF, today announced the appointment of Corey Dyer as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. Dyer succeeds Jim Buie, who is stepping down following a successful period of stabilizing, integrating, and positioning the platform for institutional scale.

Corey Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, ValorC3 Data Centers

Dyer brings over 30 years of global commercial, operational, and executive leadership experience in the digital infrastructure and technology sectors. He possesses a proven track record of scaling commercial organizations, driving strategic M&A integrations, and institutionalizing go-to-market strategies across global portfolios.

Most recently, Dyer served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for NTT Global Data Centers, where he was responsible for maximizing global sales and leading the division's international expansion efforts. Prior to NTT, he served as Executive Vice President and Global CRO at Digital Realty, where he drove top-line bookings growth and scaled the commercial engine. His background also includes senior commercial leadership roles at Equinix, HP, and Dell.

"Corey is a world-class operator with a deep understanding of how to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence at the highest levels of the data center industry," said Kanan Joshi, Partner, Co-head of North America & Head of Digital Infrastructure at CVC DIF. "Jim Buie has done an outstanding job building a strong foundation for the business. As we pivot toward aggressive organic and inorganic expansion, Corey's vast industry relationships and rigorous operational philosophy make him the exact right leader for our next chapter."

The leadership transition reflects the company's evolution into a hyper-growth phase, with a strategic focus on capturing high-density, low-latency demand in underserved data center markets through both greenfield development and targeted acquisitions.

"It has been a privilege to lead ValorC3 through this important phase," said Jim Buie. "Over the past two years, we have strengthened the foundation of the business, aligned our strategy, and built a strong team. As the company moves into its next phase of growth, I believe this is a natural transition point. I am confident in Corey's leadership and look forward to supporting a smooth transition."

"The demand for interconnection and high-density compute at the edge has never been greater," said Corey Dyer. "The team here has built a phenomenal platform with incredibly strategic assets. I look forward to partnering with CVC DIF and the talented professionals across our footprint to accelerate our deployment into new markets, activate new channel ecosystems, and consolidate our position as the preeminent operator in Tier 2 data center markets."

About ValorC3 Centers

ValorC3 Data Centers is a modern colocation, cloud and connectivity partner positioned to elevate leading enterprises in their relentless pursuit of innovation and growth. ValorC3 powers complex and regulatory-driven industries by helping navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape through flexible, concurrently maintainable and agile infrastructure solutions.

ValorC3 owns and operates mission-critical, carrier-neutral data centers across the Western United States, with expansion into additional U.S. markets underway to support growing enterprise demand. The company is uniquely positioned to help clients evolve and meet the bold demands of high-performance compute and emerging AI workloads with low-latency networks, extensive expansion capabilities and decades of experience.

ValorC3 is part of the CVC DIF portfolio, a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €23 billion of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €205 billion.

SOURCE ValorC3 Data Centers