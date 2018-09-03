Valorem Foundation Inc. Partners With SpicePay to Be Able to Process Credit and Debits Card Payments on Their Financial Environment Platform That is Currently in Development

DOVER, Del., Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valorem Foundation Inc. today announced a collaboration agreement with SpicePay, a payment processing software build on three basic principles: speed, safety and personalized approach.

SpicePay adds the following benefits to the Valorem Foundation's platform:

Speed: Merchants in the EU can access funds in less than 24 hours, as opposed to 72 hours with traditional payment processing.

Safety via SSL: Transaction processes are carried out using a secured connection through HTTPS protocol with 128 bytes encryption of transferred data, which bars any possibility of third-party data interception.

Personal Approach: A level of personal service and complete support, unusual in the industry. Unlike financial institutions, SpicePay does not sort users by any criteria and strives to provide every customer with the same quality service.

"We are delighted to partner with SpicePay to create a fair and secure exchange for KYC-vetted transactions bridging the mainstream with crypto. Valorem Foundation's mission is to develop a complete and sustainable financial ecosystem and we trust SpicePay can help us get there. After many conversations with SpicePay's team, we have confidence that they will be a solid partner on our journey to create a simple and easy-to-use financial network on the blockchain. We look forward to expanding our partnership as much as possible in the near future. Together, SpicePay and Valorem Foundation will use their technology to combat the risks of today's volatile cryptocurrency markets and provide a trusted platform for those who wish to see this market flourish and develop into the next big wave," said Val Kleyman, founder and CEO of Valorem Foundation.

Valorem Foundation is developing a community peer-to-peer platform for multi-party transactions. It is a blockchain-based platform that allows users to exchange value via smart contracts. Once on the platform, users will be able to borrow, lend, invest, transfer, hedge others and exchange value between each other using the VLR (our token and method of transacting), creating a trust-based platform that removes the need for third-party services or external vendors.

Valorem Foundation has already launched the following updates for their program located on their new subdomain located at ico.advalorem.io:

User-enabled multi-purpose wallets able to hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, purchase and hold VLR tokens.

Transaction visibility and 0% fee transfers of VLR when transferring inside the environment.

Support functions and password systems.

Troubleshooting and system integrity maintenance.

A note on getting listed on exchanges:

"We have been contacted by various exchanges," says Mr. Kleyman. "However, before any listing takes place, it must be in the interest of all the people who are a part of our community. We will announce a listing agreement once we have finished our due diligence on these potential future partners."

The following is a list of items currently in development by Valorem Foundation:

Implementation of SpicePay for users to be able to purchase VLR via credit/debit card (additional KYC will be required).

Public forum-style community chat and deal proposals.

Private-style chat between two users for private deal finalization.

The following are the services that Valorem is planning on rolling out later this year:

"Lending smart contract" development with hedge voting and reserve.

"Investing smart contract" development with hedge voting and reserve.

"Trust Me" by Valorem Foundation - a user-to-user exchange using smart contracts in order to safely and securely transact between previously unknown parties using an escrow function on the platform. This service is designed primarily to build trust between users who don't know each other.

Valorem Foundation will provide more updates on the smart contracts and specific ecosystem tools as they become available in the near future.

For more information about Valorem Foundation Inc., please visit their website at www.advalorem.io.

