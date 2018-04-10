Valorem Joins Reply Group to Expand Operations in North America

The investment in Valorem further enhances Reply's international growth strategy, particularly in the United States where the group already has offices in Chicago and Detroit. Valorem delivers digital solutions to globally recognizable brands and other large enterprise clients throughout North America.

Domnick Parretta, CEO of Valorem, says, "We are incredibly excited to join the Reply network. Reply's clear focus on People, Customer Success, and Digital Innovation fit perfectly with our culture and mission at Valorem. We have an opportunity to deliver truly transformational value to our clients."

"Valorem," stated Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply, "is characterized by a strong entrepreneurial drive and a constant focus on technological innovation. Together, we will create an optimal platform that will allow Reply to further develop its business presence in the United States, the leading global market for IT services."

"We strive to provide our employees an amazing experience working at Valorem. I am incredibly excited about this new partnership and becoming part of the Reply network will allow Valorem to leverage the strengths across the entire network to deliver even more value to our employees and customers," said Justin Jackson, President at Valorem.

Justin Jackson and Domnick Parretta, will take on the role of Partner at Reply and will focus their efforts on expanding Valorem and the Reply Group's presence in North America.

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] are specialists in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new communication channels. Through its network of highly specialized companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public administration sectors to devise and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply's services include: consulting, systems integration and digital services. www.reply.com

VALOREM

Valorem is a digital transformation firm focused on driving change with hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Through the expertise of our people and power of Microsoft technologies, our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. www.valorem.com

