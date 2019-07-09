Valorem Reply Expands Operations in Chicago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Microsoft Partner and digital strategy firm, Valorem Reply announces today an expansion in the Chicago market. With an office in the River North area and Burr Ridge, Valorem Reply is positioned to support the entire Chicagoland area. With Microsoft technologies as the core to delivering cutting edge technology services, Valorem Reply assists enterprises seeking to drive digital transformation that creates operational change, product transformation, customer experience, and technology development and integration.

"Although Chicago has been a key market for many years, this new presence in the community and continued focus on being an employment destination for top talent will allow us to scale support of our clients across the region." Don Mishory, Vice President of Digital Strategy for Valorem Reply

This additional investment into the Chicago market is the next step in Valorem Reply's growth strategy to deepen their alignment with Clients and Microsoft in the US, adding to existing offices in Kansas City, Seattle and St. Louis. As industry leaders in Microsoft technologies, Valorem Reply will partner with the Chicago Microsoft Technology Center to showcase innovation through hands-on demonstrations, workshops and training sessions using the latest cloud and emerging tools.

"Valorem Reply's reputation for quality and innovation has made them a key partner for customer engagements at the Microsoft Technology Center in Chicago. We are excited that they are continuing to expand their presence here and we look forward to even more collaboration." Charles Drayton, Chief Technical Architect at the Microsoft Technology Center in Chicago

"Expanding our presence in the Chicago market reflects the firm's continued commitment to strengthen and extend our Microsoft partnership. This investment puts us in the best position to build scale for new and existing clients on the path to digital modernization. We look forward to furthering our reputation in the Chicago market as an impactful part of the community and attract top talent interested in working on digital change with Microsoft technology." Domnick Parretta, CEO Valorem Reply

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group, is a digital transformation firm focused on driving change with hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Through the expertise of our people and power of Microsoft technologies, our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. www.valoremreply.com

