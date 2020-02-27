Valorem Reply Joins Elite Group of Microsoft Azure Expert MSPs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Transformation firm Valorem Reply today announced their earned entry into the exclusive Microsoft Azure Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, placing them in the top tier of Microsoft Azure managed services partners worldwide. This announcement comes on the heels of Valorem's 2019 recognition as the MSUS Partner Award winner for Modern Workplace - Teamwork.

The Azure Expert MSP program certification requires demonstrated excellence across the full cloud lifecycle and Azure stack. In order to pass the rigorous audit process, partners must complete a time and cost-intensive auditing process to validate their excellence in designing, building, operating and optimizing Azure services. This extensive and grueling process assures customers that MSPs who have earned the badge are true Azure experts with the experience and know-how to guide them through even the most complex digital transformation journeys.

"The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation is a big milestone in Valorem's long history of working alongside our Microsoft colleagues to help our mutual customers achieve more. We continue to make significant investments in our people, processes, operations and technology to drive the next evolution of cloud computing and continue delivering next-level cloud strategies for our clients. This elite status is a testament to the technical brilliance and exemplary service we provide our customers day and night." - Domnick Parretta, Valorem Reply CEO

"Reply has proven its capabilities and knowledge around Azure through our Azure Expert MSP program. Its focus on customers, along with the scale, capabilities and excellence in deployment of Azure's services, meets the standards set for all Azure Expert MSPs." - Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft

About Valorem Reply:

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group, is an award-winning digital transformation firm focused on delivering data-driven enterprise, IT modernization, customer experience, product transformation and digital workplace. Through the expertise of our people and power of Microsoft technologies, we provide hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. Valorem Reply is headquartered in Kansas City, with offices in Seattle, Chicago, St. Louis and SmartCity Kochi, India. To learn more about Valorem Reply, please visit www.valoremreply.com.

