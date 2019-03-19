ValoremRx Collaborates with Kroger Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Access and Patient Care

ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValoremRx Specialty Solutions, the group purchasing organization (GPO) formed by a joint venture between Express Scripts and Walgreens, today announced its new collaboration with Kroger Specialty Pharmacy. Partnered with Express Scripts' specialty pharmacy Accredo® and Walgreens' specialty pharmacy affiliates including AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy becomes the third participant to join the GPO.

Founded in 2000, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, Inc. serves patients with chronic illnesses by offering drug therapies and patient-support services to treat chronic, genetic and other complex medical conditions at locations across the United States and its territories. By joining the GPO, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy uniquely positions ValoremRx to use its combination of scale and clinical excellence to ensure sourcing and contracting solutions for specialty medications, simplifying the global supply chain and improving patient care.

John Caulfield, Vice President and General Manager, ValoremRx Specialty Solutions, praised Kroger's addition to the combined enterprise: "Our strategic relationship with Kroger Specialty Pharmacy will improve access to cost effective specialty brand drugs and biosimilars across the drug supply chain for those who need it most, delivering high-quality, specialized care and a better patient experience."

About ValoremRx Specialty Solutions

ValoremRx Specialty Solutions (ValoremRx) is a group purchasing organization (GPO) formed by a joint venture between Express Scripts and Walgreens. ValoremRx provides sourcing and contracting solutions for branded specialty medications and biosimilars for its participants. ValoremRx participants are comprised of some of the nation's leading specialty pharmacies: Accredo, Walgreens specialty pharmacy affiliates including AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, and Kroger Specialty Pharmacy.

