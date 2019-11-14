Valorem's IoT Experience Now Available at Microsoft Technology Centers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation firm and Microsoft Gold Partner, Valorem Reply announces today a collaboration with the Microsoft Worldwide Customer Experience Team to make their IoT Digital Twin Experience available in over thirty Microsoft Technology Centers (MTC) globally including the Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in Redmond, WA. Starting January 2020 visitors to the selected MTCs will be able to experience an IoT, AI and Digital Twin-enabled solution for reducing operational downtime, extending the life of equipment and training front-line workers.



"Many organizations have remote facilities in which equipment is measuring and collecting data. Our Digital Twin scenario demonstrates how such organizations can use digital representations, AI and telemetry to more effectively manage remote locations and train frontline workers. Thereby transforming typically manual processes into the realm of MR for faster, safer and more efficient business operations." – Jesse Havens, Immersive Experiences Manager, Valorem Reply

"While most customers have urgency around adopting emerging technologies like IoT to transform their businesses, the path to get there and specialized skills required aren't always known. Valorem Reply's Digital Twin Experience is an innovative and impactful way to help demonstrate real business IoT scenarios for Microsoft customers. The addition of this experience in our Technology Centers is just another step in furthering our mission to deliver immersive industry experiences and deep technical engagements for our clients. We are thrilled to have Valorem Reply's innovative solution in our centers to show the true potential of our partner ecosystem." – Mo Omar, Director, Worldwide Customer Experience at Microsoft

"Our IoT Experience is an excellent demonstration of how these new computing paradigms are being quickly adopted and driving business results like the ability to predict problems before they occur and respond in real-time despite geographic barriers or resource shortages. There are immediate applications for IoT Digital Twin solutions like this across healthcare, aerospace, oil & gas, logistics, retail and many more industries. We are focused on helping our clients find innovative ways to grow their business and solve their toughest challenges using powerful AI and IoT components already available at their fingertips."- Shawn Evans, Director of Incubation & Intelligent Edge, Valorem Reply

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group, is a digital transformation firm focused on driving change with hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Through the expertise of our people and power of Microsoft technologies, our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. www.valoremreply.com

