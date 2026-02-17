Valos Launches First Real-Time Verified Credit Vault with $100M Allocated, $200M Target

Built on Accountable, vault offers real-time proof of loan book health as institutional allocators demand continuous transparency over traditional lagging audits

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valos announced today the launch of an institutional credit vault using Agora's AUSD on Monad with $100 million in initial allocations and $200 million in current capacity, marking the first time allocators can verify loan deployments and borrower financial health in real time rather than waiting for quarterly reports.

Valos currently manages over 50 active loans, and has a track record of deploying more than $1 billion to tier-1 crypto market makers. The new vault is built on Accountable 's Data Verification Network where the borrower's financial health is verifiable on an ongoing basis through the platform. Allocators receive AUSD-denominated yields from Valos' lending operations, supplemented by incentive programs from Monad, Agora , and Accountable. Several borrowers within Valos' existing loan book are exploring the adoption of Accountable's verification infrastructure within their own operations.

"We are seeing increasing demand from institutional allocators for higher standards of transparency," said Henri Nieminen, Co-Founder and CEO of Valos . "This vault delivers exactly that – continuous, independent visibility into how capital is secured and diversified."

"The gap between what institutional allocators demand and what crypto credit markets can prove has been massive. Valos closes it by making verification the foundation, not an add-on. This vault demonstrates what's possible when transparency is built into infrastructure from day one and it sets the bar for everything that follows. " said Wojtek Pawlowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Accountable.

The vault launches on YieldApp, Accountable's marketplace for verifiable yield opportunities. Built on Vault-as-a-Service infrastructure, YieldApp allows institutional allocators to discover and assess credit and yield strategies backed by real-time verification. The Valos vault represents the platform's first institutional private credit offering, demonstrating how DVN enables a new category of transparent yield products.

The vault uses Agora's institutional-grade stablecoin, AUSD, for transfers into and withdrawals from the vault. With $62 billion in cumulative transfer volume and $250 million in daily transfers, AUSD provides the liquidity and distribution infrastructure the vault requires, deployed on Monad, the high-performance EVM-compatible L1 blockchain.

Institutional allocators can track loan performance, collateral coverage and counterparty exposure for their capital as positions change, while borrower privacy and trading strategies remain protected. The vault represents the first institutional-grade credit vault launching on Monad.

The launch reflects a broader shift in digital asset credit markets: institutional allocators are no longer willing to rely on trust-based attestations or snapshot proofs of reserves. Accountable's infrastructure enables continuous transparency without exposing sensitive API keys or strategies, setting a new baseline for what institutional-grade verification means onchain.

Monad delivers up to 10,000 transactions per second, sub-second finality, and low transaction fees. Its architecture enables more efficient payment flows and other transaction-intensive financial use cases by reducing latency. It provides scalable and reliable infrastructure for institutional finance.

Since launching in 2024, Accountable has provided real-time verification infrastructure across market making, stablecoin reserves and tokenized vaults for clients including Galaxy, Keyrock, Solstice and Neutrl. The Valos Vault extends this capability into onchain private credit, backed by the same verification layer.

About Valos

Valos is a digital asset manager with particular expertise in institutional private credit. The firm provides secured lending solutions to professional allocators, with an emphasis on risk management, transparency and capital preservation. Valos manages one of the largest active institutional loan books in digital asset private credit, with long-standing counterparties across the ecosystem, including tier-1 market participants. Its credit strategies are supported by disciplined underwriting, continuous risk monitoring, and experience operating through different market cycles. Learn more at www.valos.io/

About Accountable

Accountable is the new standard for real-time financial verification that allows institutions to prove assets and liabilities privately. Built for both traditional and crypto-native markets, the platform enables counterparties to demonstrate financial health without exposing sensitive details like API keys, wallet addresses or trading strategies. At its core is the Data Verification Network (DVN), a privacy-preserving system that powers real-time proof of both onchain and offchain activity. On top of DVN, Accountable offers Vault-as-a-Service, a framework for structuring and managing capital onchain, and YieldApp, the first marketplace built on DVN, surfacing verifiable yield opportunities. Learn more at www.accountable.capital/

About Monad

Monad is a high-performance, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain designed for high-frequency finance. It delivers up to 10,000 transactions per second, sub-second finality, and low transaction fees. Its architecture enables more efficient payment flows and other transaction-intensive financial use cases by reducing latency and improving throughput while maintaining compatibility with established Ethereum standards. Monad is operated by a decentralized, globally distributed validator network and provides secure, scalable infrastructure for on-chain financial activity at scale. Learn more at www.monad.xyz/

About Agora

Agora is a leading stablecoin issuer and infrastructure provider to enterprises. AUSD, Agora's institutional-grade stablecoin, is widely used across trading, payment, treasury, lending, and third-party applications. Learn more at www.agora.finance/





Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products in any jurisdiction. Any participation is subject to definitive documentation and applicable law.

Digital asset credit arrangements involve substantial risk and may not be suitable for all parties. Risks include, without limitation, borrower and counterparty credit risk, collateral volatility and potential shortfalls, liquidity risk, and risks arising from the use of blockchain networks and smart contracts. You may lose some or all of the allocated assets and there is no guarantee of principal protection.

Any interest or economic terms are indicative only and not guaranteed. Fees, expenses, losses, and enforcement costs may reduce or eliminate interest and/or principal.

Availability is subject to eligibility requirements and jurisdictional restrictions. The regulatory status of digital asset products is evolving and may vary by jurisdiction. Any participants should consult their advisers before entering into any transaction.

