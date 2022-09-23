Valour Announces Debut of Bitcoin Carbon Neutral Exchange Traded Product (ETP) on Börse Frankfurt

Valour's Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ETP becomes the 11th ETP offered by Valour

Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral offers investors exposure to Bitcoin and presents a trusted investment method that benefits the environment and aligns with ESG goals by funding certified carbon removal and offset initiatives in order to neutralise the associated Bitcoin carbon footprint.

Starting today, September 23 , investors in Germany will be able to purchase the Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ETP (ISIN: CH1149139706) with a low management fee of 1.49% on Börse Frankfurt , the largest exchange in Germany .

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, announced that it will debut its new Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded product ("ETP") on Börse Frankfurt. Trading of these ETPs begins today, September 23, 2022.

Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral ETP (ISIN: CH1149139706) provides investors with sustainable and climate-friendly exposure to Bitcoin with a low management fee of 1.49%. The ETP presents a trusted investment method that benefits the environment and aligns with ESG goals by funding certified carbon removal and offset initiatives in order to neutralise the associated Bitcoin carbon footprint.

Valour has partnered with leading climate action infrastructure provider, Patch, in the structuring of the ETP. When investments are made in the Valour BTC Carbon Neutral ETP, all carbon emissions linked to the investment will be automatically targeted to achieve carbon neutral output using Patch's API-based solution, which takes into account various inputs, such as the efficiency of mining equipment, distribution of hash power, and nation level carbon emission data, to estimate the amount of carbon emissions the Valour portfolio has.

To offset these emissions, Patch only selects high integrity projects that prevent, remove and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Patch carefully selects projects, and ensures they have been vetted by qualified and recognized organisations and standards, including; Gold Standard, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard, BCarbon, American Carbon Registry and Puro.Earth. The criteria Patch uses to ensure projects deliver the highest impact are: additionality, real and verifiable permanence, and negativity.

"Valour strives to ensure that its offerings promote sustainable practices and contribute to efforts to build a carbon neutral crypto industry", said Russell Starr, CEO of Valour. "As a proud signatory on the Crypto Climate Accord, Valour takes its ESG obligations seriously. We want to give retail and institutional investors, alike, the tools to partake in the exciting digital asset ecosystem and we are very proud to offer our first carbon neutral product."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. In addition to Bitcoin Carbon Zero, Valour's existing product range includes Valour Binance (BNB), Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM) and Enjin (ENJ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee-free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralised technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access, visit https://valour.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the development of the Issuer; investor interest in Valour's ETPs; geographic expansion and additional listings of Valour's ETP offerings; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralised finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Valour, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to success of the Issuer; the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges, including the NGM, Börse Frankfurt and Euronext; investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although Valour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Valour does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

