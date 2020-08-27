Valpak and SKULocal Introduce household select, Powered by Catalina Insights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Valpak continues to innovate within the direct mail environment, the company is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Catalina to help brands leverage point of sale loyalty insights to target specific households within Valpak's trusted audience, all while significantly reducing overall marketing expenditure versus traditional direct mail.

Valpak recently announced (April 2020) the advent of a new technology, household select, that allows for in-zone targeting at the household level, becoming the first shared mailer to allow advertisers to select only the households they want to reach while still achieving the postal efficiency of shared mail. To further enhance the value proposition, Valpak has forged a partnership with Catalina to leverage over 30 years of experience and 91 million loyalty card households, records that now can be targeted within Valpak's envelope based on known purchases, preferences and shopper behaviors.

"We are very cognizant of the fact that the CPG media landscape is changing, and we want Valpak to help lead that change with a responsive solution" said Jay Loeffler, SVP of National Accounts. "As Valpak continues to scale its industry-leading household select technology, we felt it was a logical progression to tie in with the leader in loyalty to offer brands a new way to reach shoppers based on actual purchase data."

The goal of the partnership is to leverage Valpak's 92% open rate and growing audience of 37.5MM monthly households, representing a 6% circulation increase from 2019. This partnership offers brands a new way to target households at a 1-1 level based on messaging that is relevant to past purchase behavior, all for a fraction of what it would cost in traditional direct mail. The partnership has been carefully crafted to adhere to all personally identifiable information (PII) regulations, while revolutionizing the way shared mail can personalize messaging.

As a brand, you can now leverage the scale of 37.5MM homes and isolate only the households you want to reach within that universe based on how that household has interacted with your product in the past. Furthermore, you can focus a campaign on brand switching, new acquisition, loyalty maintenance or just pure awareness, all while achieving significant cost savings over what was previously available in direct mail.

As the retail landscape continues to become more fragmented and consumers have more choices than ever, the ability to utilize Catalina insights to drive a targeted direct mail message is increasingly relevant. "Consumers today expect first-class service from nearly everything they encounter. First-class service in a world of abundant data is speaking to consumers based on their likes, dislikes and brand preferences. Our expanded partnership with Catalina is a giant step towards having offers customized in each consumer's envelope to their favorite brands, retailers and overall shopping preferences" said Mike Davis, CEO of Valpak.

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Valpak to include Catalina audiences and measurement services to enable more precision targeting for direct-mail campaigns," said Brian Dunphy, SVP of Channel Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Catalina. "This demonstrates the combined value that Catalina and Valpak can provide to our retailer and brand clients through data-driven execution and the power behind Catalina's multi-channel partner ecosystem program."

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by 35,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to local business offers and opportunities. Each month, our Blue Envelope of Savings is mailed to nearly 37.5 million demographically targeted households in the U.S. Valpak's digital products, including valpak.com and Savings.com, reach more than 110 million users. Contact us today to see what Valpak direct marketing can do for your business. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

