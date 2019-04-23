Valpak® and United Way Launch "United to Strengthen Our Local Communities" Campaign

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, one of North America's leading direct marketing companies, and United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded charity, announced today that they will partner on a nationwide, multi-platform campaign, "United to Strengthen Our Local Communities."

The campaign is intended to increase brand awareness, engagement and fundraising for United Way through the integration of a robust direct mail and digital advertising campaign. The campaign will feature an integrated promotional package that will showcase United Way's 132-year old brand on Valpak's iconic Blue Envelope of savings, reaching nearly 36 million households nationwide in September 2019.

For over 50 years, Valpak has been at the heart of local communities across North America, helping people save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive through a network of local franchises. Together, through this campaign, Valpak and United Way are harnessing their shared commitment and engagement in local communities across America to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.

Valpak will also activate its local salesforce of over 500 sales representatives to encourage its nearly 40,000 advertisers nationwide to support United Way, by giving them the opportunity to promote their business through a limited edition, United Way-branded advertising insert.

To amplify the impact of the campaign, Valpak will launch a complementary digital marketing campaign targeting more than 110 million consumers via Valpak.com and associated channels, designed to encourage people to give, advocate and volunteer.

"Valpak is a trusted source and staunch supporter of local communities across the country by partnering with its loyal customers to help grow their businesses, while also helping people save money," said Lisa Bowman, Chief Marketing Officer, United Way Worldwide. "United Way is proud to partner with Valpak, and is energized about the awareness this campaign will bring to our fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community."

"United Way's legacy aligns with Valpak's core mission of growing local businesses and supporting the causes of the communities they reside in," said Mike Davis, CEO and President, Valpak. "We are thrilled to partner with United Way for our 2019 cause envelope."

The creative spirit of the "United to Strengthen Our Local Communities" campaign aligns with United Way's recently launched public service announcement, "Change Doesn't Happen Alone." The core message of "Change Doesn't Happen Alone" highlights the importance of strong partnerships between corporate entities, community partners, volunteers and donors, and the critical role these partnerships play in building stronger communities.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 44 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users. Visit valpak.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.3 million donors worldwide and $4.6 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. Engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide, United Way creates sustainable solutions to the challenges facing communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

