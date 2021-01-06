Valpak Doubles Instant Win to $200 in January

To get the year off to a great start, for the month of January, Disney Music Group is doubling (yes doubling!) the usual Valpak Instant Win prize to $200. Since 1988, Valpak consumers have won millions of dollars in cash and prizes – just by opening their Blue Envelopes. Every month, consumers can look forward to potentially finding these $100 surprises in randomly selected envelopes, no strings attached. Who couldn't use a bit of extra cash this time of year?

Leveraging the magic that only Disney music can bring, the envelope will drive consumers inside for deals on the products and services they want and need. After all the holiday spending, families across America will be looking for savings in categories like health, home services, beauty, fitness, grocery and local dining – an industry in need of support now more than ever – and Valpak is their go-to resource.

The iconic Blue Envelope of Savings will also promote "The Happiest Playlist on Earth," where fans can listen to a collection of their all-time favorite Disney songs from films and television, plus new classics including "Soul" and "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Frozen 2," "Coco" and many more. These can be accessed by scanning a QR code on the envelope, so staying connected to entertainment is fast, easy and fun.

Valpak CEO and President Mike Davis shared, "There's nothing like the wonder and joy that Disney music brings to kids and adults of all ages. We can't wait to bring that into homes in all the neighborhoods we serve and help connect Disney music fans across America to tunes from their legendary and beloved catalog. An envelope full of local and national savings, plus the chance to win $200, will definitely put a smile on consumers' faces!"

Valpak envelopes featuring the Disney Hits playlist arrive in homes January 4 to February 2, 2021, bringing the happy to a neighborhood near you.

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by 35,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to local business offers and opportunities. Our network of nearly 140 local franchises provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across North America. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 38 million demographically targeted households in 43 states. Contact us today at valpak.com/advertise to see what Valpak Direct Marketing can do for your business. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising .

About Disney Music Group

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. In addition to the labels' genre-spanning rosters and its rich catalog of classic and enduring music, DMG also releases film and television soundtracks such as the chart-topping "Frozen 2" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Emmy® winning "The Mandalorian," Oscar-winning "Coco" and "Moana" soundtracks, and the Oscar and Grammy-winning "Frozen" soundtrack. Recently released titles include "The Mandalorian" Season 2 and "Soul." To stream classic Disney hits, please visit: disneymusic.co/DisneyHits

