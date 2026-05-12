Valpak Intelligence Audiences Are Now Live in the LiveRamp Data Marketplace

Deterministic, postal-anchored New Mover and New Business audiences – instantly activatable across CTV, display, mobile, CRM, and direct mail. No separate licensing agreement required.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak Intelligence today announced that its New Mover and New Business audience segments are now available directly in the LiveRamp Data Marketplace, the industry's most widely used data collaboration network. Marketers, brands, and agencies can now discover, license, and activate Valpak Intelligence audiences across every major DSP, SSP, CTV platform, and CRM destination – without negotiating a separate data licensing agreement.

"Marketers have been forced to choose between scale and precision for too long," said Benjy Uh, EVP of Data and Intelligence at Valpak Intelligence. "By bringing our postal-anchored identity spine into LiveRamp, we're closing that gap – giving every brand on the network access to deterministic audiences that actually move the needle."

For more than 50 years, Valpak has built one of the deepest postal-anchored identity assets in the U.S. – covering ~135M households, 580M+ email addresses, and 200M+ phone numbers, all tied to a deterministic household spine. Bringing this data into LiveRamp removes friction for marketers and unlocks higher-fidelity targeting at a moment when the identity landscape needs it most.

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About Valpak Intelligence

Valpak Intelligence is the enterprise data division of Valpak – America's largest direct mail company. We transform five decades of deterministic, household-level consumer intelligence into the identity and audience infrastructure that powers modern data platforms.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration between the world's leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators. As consumers embrace new AI-driven experiences, the LiveRamp data collaboration network exponentially expands the breadth and accuracy of the data on which marketing AI capabilities operate, powering deeper customer insight and measurable performance on a global scale.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Valpak