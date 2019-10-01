Valpak Joins Red Nose Day to Help End Child Poverty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak®, one of North America's leading direct marketing companies, and Red Nose Day are partnering on a nationwide, multi-platform campaign to raise awareness and funds to help end child poverty.

The partnership represents the coming together of two iconic symbols, the Valpak Blue Envelope® and Red Nose Day's Red Nose, and marks Valpak's third "Cause Month" envelope. Red Nose Day, occurring annually in May, has raised nearly $190 million in its first five years through Red Nose sales, peer-to-peer fundraising, direct donations, NBC's star-studded primetime programming and partners like Walgreens – the exclusive retailer of Red Noses.

The campaign will increase visibility, engagement and fundraising for Red Nose Day through robust, integrated direct mail and digital advertising campaigns. Featuring Red Nose Day's trademark Red Nose – a conversation starter that brings people together – the special edition Valpak Blue Envelope will stand out in the mailbox, reaching 36 million households nationwide. The envelope will give consumers something extra to smile about, with Valpak inserting over $10,000 in Walgreens gift cards in randomly selected envelopes.

Additionally, Valpak will launch a complementary digital marketing campaign targeting over 110 million consumers via valpak.com and associated channels.

Valpak will activate its local salesforce of nearly 500 marketing reps, encouraging donations and participation from their network of over 40,000 businesses. National and local businesses participating in the campaign will be recognized in the envelopes arriving in homes April 4-29, 2020.

Valpak's CEO Mike Davis: "Red Nose Day's emphasis on collaboration, positive change and having fun while making a difference aligns perfectly with our neighborhood values. We're honored to partner with an organization that has both vision and a sense of humor to help bring an end to child poverty. Noses On, Valpak!"

"The Valpak team is committed to making a positive impact, and we're thrilled to have them as a proud supporter of Red Nose Day. It's fantastic to be working with a new partner that is directly plugged into local communities and so aligned with our goals" said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief, the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day. "We're truly grateful that Valpak will be getting Red Nose Day in front of millions more Americans to engage them in this great program and, ultimately, help us make a difference for even more children."

Together, Valpak and Red Nose Day believe the campaign will bring nationwide awareness about child poverty that will have a positive, far-reaching impact.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 140 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting business offers to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 44 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users. Visit valpak.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

About Comic Relief USA

Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief, Inc. is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.

