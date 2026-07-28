Valpak sweepstakes gives one lucky winner a full year of free gas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, the national leader in direct marketing solutions for local businesses and national brands, announced today the launch of its Free Gas Sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner a full year of free gas. The sweepstakes will be featured on the cover of Valpak's August Blue Envelope, mailing to more than 30 million households nationwide.

With gas prices continuing to strain household budgets, Valpak designed this month's promotion to meet consumers where the pinch is felt most: at the pump. Everybody's got to fill the tank, and this August, Valpak is giving one household a full year to stop worrying about the price at the pump.

Consumers can now enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win free gas for a year by visiting valpak.com/gas. No purchase is necessary to enter, and complete sweepstakes details, eligibility requirements and official rules are available at valpak.com/gas.

"Gas prices are impacting everyone right now, and we wanted to do something about it in a way that actually matters to people's day-to-day lives," said Annica Conrad, SVP Consumer Growth & Engagement at Valpak. "We're always asking ourselves how we can have a meaningful impact for the households we reach every month. Real savings for real life is what Valpak has stood for since day one, and this sweepstakes is a direct answer to something every driver deals with."

Beyond the sweepstakes, consumers who receive the August Blue Envelope will also find hundreds of dollars in additional deals and discounts from local and national businesses, helping them stretch their budget further at a time when every dollar counts. These savings aren't limited to the mailbox: they're also available anytime, anywhere at valpak.com.

"We hear from consumers all the time about where they're feeling squeezed, and gas is at the top of that list," said Conrad. "This is exactly the kind of surprise we love bringing to the mailbox: something that speaks directly to a real, everyday expense and gives one household a genuine break for the whole year."

About Valpak

For more than 50 years, Valpak's iconic Blue Envelope has been a welcomed sight in mailboxes across America, a monthly invitation to save at the local businesses people already love. Each month, Valpak delivers money-saving offers to more than 41 million households, and 94% of recipients open the envelope to see what's inside. Millions more shoppers find printable coupons, promo codes and local deals at valpak.com. At its heart, Valpak is about helping people save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive in thousands of communities nationwide. Start saving at valpak.com, and follow along on Facebook (@Valpak), Instagram (@valpaksavings) and TikTok (@valpaksavings).

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SOURCE Valpak