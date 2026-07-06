Valpak Partners with Hallmark Channel to Offer Movie Walk-on Role Opportunity this July

"From Mailbox to Movie Set" sweepstakes winner will land an ultra-rare walk-on role in an upcoming original film from the beloved network

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, the national leader in direct marketing solutions for local businesses and national brands, announced today it is partnering with Hallmark Channel to launch the "From Mailbox to Movie Set" Sweepstakes this month, which will give one lucky winner the opportunity to appear as a walk-on in an upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie.

To promote the contest, July's iconic Valpak Blue Envelope that is sent to more than 40 million households each month will also feature a new look and spotlight the upcoming Hallmark+ exclusive limited series Paris is Always a Good Idea, starring fan-favorite Lacey Chabert.

The "From Mailbox to Movie Set" grand prize winner will receive a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark original movie plus an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience on set and all-expenses-paid travel for the lucky winner and a guest. Beginning this month, eligible participants can enter to win the chance to step into the world of Hallmark movie magic, all while saving on top local and national brands thanks to Valpak, by registering for the sweepstakes through information found in their Valpak mailer or online at Valpak.com.

"As longtime partners, Valpak and Hallmark Channel have created a giveaway that is truly special," said John Amato chief executive officer of Valpak. "Both brands have built trusted relationships with a shared consumer base that looks forward to what arrives in the mail and what they watch on screen, and this collaboration rewards them by turning an everyday trip to the mailbox into an unforgettable experience. This partnership also showcases how Valpak can create engaging programs that connect with audiences beyond the confines of traditional advertising."

In addition to offering contestants the chance to turn their trip to the mailbox into a magical experience, Valpak and Hallmark are providing the more than 40 million households that receive the iconic Bue Envelope each month with exclusive access to more than 50% off a one-year Hallmark+ subscription.

Beyond the sweepstakes opportunity and Hallmark+ offer, consumers will find hundreds of dollars in deals and discounts from local and national businesses in the mail in July and every month thanks to Valpak, helping them stretch each dollar. These savings aren't limited to the Blue Envelope – they can also be accessed across the country by anyone, anytime at Valpak.com.

"For more than five decades, Valpak has helped consumers discover value while connecting brands with highly engaged audiences," added Amato. "Along the way, we've become a true lifestyle brand, one people turn to for everyday savings and pleasant surprises. This giveaway brings that to life: there's always a reason to open the envelope."

To enter the "From Mailbox to Movie Set" Sweepstakes and discover savings in your region, or for complete sweepstakes details, eligibility requirements, and official rules, please visit Valpak.com/walkon.

About Valpak

For more than 50 years, Valpak's iconic Blue Envelope has been a welcomed sight in mailboxes across America – a monthly invitation to save at the local businesses people already love. Each month, Valpak delivers money-saving offers to more than 41 million households, and 94% of recipients open the envelope to see what's inside. Millions more shoppers find printable coupons, promo codes, and local deals at valpak.com. At its heart, Valpak is about helping people save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive in thousands of communities nationwide. Start saving at valpak.com, and follow along on Facebook (@Valpak), Instagram (@valpaksavings) and TikTok (@valpaksavings).

MEDIA CONTACT

The Motion Agency | Annie Winegardner

(513) 991-8673

[email protected]

SOURCE Valpak