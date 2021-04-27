Valpak Teams up with Tennis Channel and Uber Eats to Ace Savings Game

Tennis Channel is a perfect match for Valpak, delivering a highly affluent and active audience as it presents the centerpiece event (also known as Roland-Garros), one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated in the world of sports. To help promote it, Valpak's May envelope cover will feature tennis legend Serena Williams in action, encouraging consumers to watch the tournament, save $22 on a Tennis Channel PLUS subscription and register on valpak.com for the chance to win a trip to Paris for the 2022 French Open.

The promotion also pairs with food delivery pro Uber Eats to serve up an offer to new customers, ensuring they never miss a second of the action. They'll have the home court advantage, with $5 off any first order when they use code "Valpak2021." While they enjoy their meal, consumers can look inside their Valpak envelope for the chance to find a randomly inserted $100 Instant Win check, making this promotion a true game changer.

"Valpak is dedicated to bringing our consumers winning deals and connecting them to local businesses they'll love. We're proud to partner with organizations like Tennis Channel to put premium offers and prizing in our envelopes, and we can't wait to help spread excitement for the French Open to neighborhoods all over America!" offered Jay Loeffler, SVP of Valpak. He continues, "In addition to a great entertainment experience and the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip, we are thrilled to tie in Uber Eats to support local restaurants and give fans the food they crave while they enjoy this prestigious tournament."

"Valpak's extensive reach greatly aids Tennis Channel's promotion of our coverage of the French Open, one of the signature events in our annual schedule," said Neil Roberts, Executive Director of Marketing, Tennis Channel. "We're excited to partner with them to remind Valpak recipients around America that the tournament is underway again in May."

Look for these specially marked Valpak envelopes hitting homes April 27-June 1. Then, tune into Tennis Channel for a special 60-second segment that highlights the campaign and Valpak savings leading up to the French Open, which airs May 30-June 13 on Tennis Channel.

About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel, which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. A hybrid of comprehensive sports, health, fitness, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and travel programming, the network is home to every aspect of the wide-ranging, worldwide tennis community. It also has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television, with telecast rights at the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), Australian Open, ATP World Tour events, WTA competitions, Davis Cup and Fed Cup. Tennis Channel is carried by all of the top 10 video providers.

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation's premier direct mailer, trusted by 34,000 businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results oriented advertising solutions that work. For more than 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to exciting local business offers and opportunities. Our network of 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods across the U.S. Each month, our Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to over 39 million demographically targeted households in 43 states. Valpak's digital products, including valpak.com and mobile apps, reach more than 4 million users a year, nearly 60% from mobile platforms. Contact us today to see what Valpak direct marketing can do for your business.

