Valpak® Unites With Susan G. Komen® For A Special "Valpak Goes Pink" October Breast Cancer Education And Fundraising Campaign

Jennifer Glen, SVP of Sales and Partnerships for Valpak says, "We are thrilled to team with Susan G. Komen in this important partnership that encourages people to do whatever they can to help in the fight against breast cancer. Valpak is excited to develop this powerful campaign that will bring this important cause to nearly 36 million households and encourage donations from its over 40,000 loyal customers, all backed by a trusted brand. This initiative is personal for Valpak employees and we are determined to stand up and help find a cure for such an awful disease."

The iconic Valpak Blue Envelope plans to go pink in support of the 1 in 8 women who will develop breast cancer at some point in her life, and the countless loved ones affected by the disease. With a significant number of corporate and franchise employees affected by breast cancer, Valpak is committed to working with Komen in their mission to save lives and end breast cancer by encouraging donations and supporting activations through key corporate partnerships willing to join in the envelope mailing.

The collaboration marks the first-time Valpak has created a "Cause Month" envelope as "Valpak Goes Pink" and joins Komen in taking action and being "More Than Pink". Together the two organizations are dedicated to making October a month that makes a difference, by harnessing their collective involvement in communities across North America to do more together by taking action toward finding a cure for breast cancer.

Valpak's commitment to Komen involves a uniquely integrated package that will include premium exposure on the outside of a pink-hued version of the Blue Envelope going to nearly 36 million households, designed to support this important cause. In 2018, Valpak will donate at least $50,000 to Komen in addition to activating its local salesforce of over 600 reps to encourage donations and participation from its network of over 40,000 advertisers. With a mailing scheduled to arrive in their customers' homes between October 1 and 31, Valpak is planning a two-tier level of partner inserts within the envelope. National businesses are encouraged to participate with co-branded Komen inserts with related offers, and local advertisers choosing to participate will be recognized in the envelope with a pink frame and the insignia pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon.

Valpak also plans an extensive digital marketing campaign to include a customized landing page and social media and blog initiatives to promote even more support for the cause. In addition, Valpak and its local salesforce will be participating in select Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® events across the country.

Businesses interested in joining Valpak and Susan G. Komen in this partnership by participating in the envelope mailing can find more information at www.valpak.com/komen, and on the Valpak YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/F6DZateKGqU.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 44 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

About Susan Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $956 million in research and provided more than $2.1 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 30 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

