Valqari Acquires IDU Group, Creating World's Most Comprehensive Drone Delivery Infrastructure System

"Adding IDU's impressive and extensive team and technology gives us an even stronger platform to offer our customers. Our vision is to provide customers with the solution that best fits their needs, all on one interconnected platform for ease of use by the various drone operators," said Ryan Walsh, CEO and Founder of Valqari. "We will be working tirelessly to provide the next generation of drone infrastructure using the best of both of our technologies under the Valqari flag, offering customers Valqari's current line of Drone Delivery Stations and Drone Mailboxes, as well as incorporating SmartBox into our product portfolio."

Valqari has solved the "last inch" logistic problems associated with drone deliveries. With 28 patents in 16 countries, Valqari's Delivery Station is a universal drone receptacle for package delivery and pick-up, working with nearly any drone model. The addition of IDU's unparalleled team, intellectual property, and technology will allow Valqari to continue to revolutionize drone deliveries for industries including pharmaceuticals, meal delivery, grocery services, governments, and residential e-commerce by adding even more comprehensive solutions to their growing customer base.

Complementary to Valqari's mission, UK-based IDU Group solves the last link in drone logistics by creating the smart integrated infrastructure necessary for autonomous docking and delivery handoff - critical for unlocking scalable drone delivery.

"By joining Valqari, we will be able to establish the next generation of drone infrastructure and offer our clients, investors, and stakeholders a bigger, better and more diverse range of innovative products," said Kevin Duckers, CEO of IDU Group. "Valqari has been and will continue to be the market leader in this space, and we are excited to merge our efforts under such a strong brand with an extensive patent portfolio."

Valqari's platform makes drone delivery possible and is transforming transportation in cities across the world. Valqari already provides products and services from the South Pacific to Europe, and the combined companies will not only serve those markets better with an established UK team but expand their geography to serve clients across the Middle East and Africa as they also seek to take advantage of the opportunities presented by this revolutionary technology.

City-wide drone delivery networks are the future of sustainable, efficient, and streamlined city infrastructure. Together under the Valqari name, these industry leaders will increase productivity and connectivity between customers, citizens, and services while simultaneously reducing the carbon footprint. Going forward, Valqari will be making a number of major announcements before the end of 2022 as they work to alleviate stresses on an already overburdened last mile delivery network.

About Valqari

Valqari is a Chicago-based start-up and named the "Best Tech Startup in North America" in 2020 by Tech in Motion, has been a market leader in this space, creating the first ever Drone Mailbox in 2018, and in 2021 released the first commercial multi-user system, their patented Drone Delivery Station, which was recently named a finalist for mHub's "Product of the Year." Valqari has been and will continue to be the market leader in solving "last inch" logistic problems, particularly new ones involving the massive growth in the drone delivery market. Their products provide an entirely automated drone delivery covering hardware, software, and communication technology required for the entire system to work effortlessly. Valqari has 28 granted patents in 16 countries and territories including: the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia, South Africa, and several other countries in the European Union.

To learn more about Valqari, visit Valqari.com or contact them at [email protected]

About IDU Group

Headquartered in Staffordshire, United Kingdom, IDU Group's mission is to solve the last link in UAV logistics by creating the smart integrated infrastructure necessary for autonomous docking and delivery handoff that's critical for unlocking scalable drone delivery.

IDU's urban design systems combine mechanical engineering & edge computing solutions. Their products include the patented SmartBox along with several other unreleased models of infrastructure that will be the pillars of future autonomous operations.

Supporting city-wide drone delivery networks will increase productivity, sustainability, growth and connectivity between citizens and services.

For more information, please contact us at [email protected], visit https://idu-group.com/ or follow @idugrp on Twitter and IDU Group on LinkedIn.

