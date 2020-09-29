Valsoft Acquires Interdev Technologies, A Leading Software Provider in the Emergency Services Space

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company that specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Interdev Technologies ("Interdev"), which has been serving Emergency Services and healthcare community for over 20 years.

Terry Kuehn and Brian Field met in the 1990's as frequent collaborators on EMS database projects for the Ontario Ministry of Health. It was then that they came to understand the desperate need for a sophisticated Electronic Patient Care Record (ePCR) for Paramedic Services worldwide. In the year 2000 they joined forces as Interdev and began to develop a highly integrated suite of SaaS products to provide Emergency Services with essential data. Since then, Terry, Brian and the Interdev team have continued to develop high quality solutions enabling Emergency Services and healthcare personnel to focus their energy on delivering exceptional care to our communities. Their suite of software continues to be designed with Emergency Services personnel in mind to help them find efficiencies in their process to save time and resources.

Terry and Brian are extremely proud of the company they and their employees have built and are optimistic about the company's future within Valsoft.

Interdev's CEO, Terry Kuehn, stated "Valsoft will be an excellent partner and advisor to Interdev as we continue to provide industry leading products and services for both the EMS and related industry for Canada and internationally as well. We are all very excited about working with Valsoft and their team of experts and industry leaders to improve and grow into the future."

Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef commented on the acquisition as well as Interdev and its client base in stating "Interdev has a long history of offering industry leading, innovative solutions to a client base that provides essential services to our communities. We were impressed by the team's relentless focus on supporting their clients by developing solutions aimed at improving their clients' operations, as evidenced by their comprehensive and loyal customer base. We look forward to having Interdev continue to partner with their clients to develop industry leading technologies and software to assist them in performing essential community services. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all Emergency Service personnel for their tireless efforts in keeping us safe, particularly, over the past few months."

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Giancarlo Ruscio, Senior Legal Counsel, David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Pamela Romero, Paralegal. Interdev was represented by Jeff Goldenthal of Wilson Vukelich LLP.

For more information please visit www.interdev.ca and www.valsoftcorp.com.

