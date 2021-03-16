Valsoft Acquires Vertical Software Inc. and Expands its Footprint in the Scale Automation Space

MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ – Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of industry-specific software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Vertical Software Inc. ("Vertical").

Founded in 1983, Vertical is a business focused on providing innovative software and scale automation solutions for the grain industry. Since inception, the software suite has been used and operated by over 400 customers and thousands of users in over 30 states.

This marks Valsoft's third acquisition in the Scale Automation space. In 2017, Valsoft completed the acquisitions of both CIS / SMSTurbo and Aldata Software in the truck scale automation and forestry space, respectively.

"Vertical's position in the grain industry with "ScaleTrac" and "GrainTrac", set a Standard of Excellence for Grain Accounting Software. GrainTrac is a premier grain accounting software designed, developed and supported by experts from the grain industry," said Stephane Manos, co-founder of Valsoft Corporation.

Vertical will continue to operate from its Illinois office and this acquisition will have minimal impact on its day-to-day operations.

"Vertical is incredibly proud of the achievements of their team to date, and in becoming a leading software solution provider company in the grain automation space. We view the acquisition by Valsoft as a very positive step for the business to drive it forward and are excited to see what we can achieve together," said Patrick Gilroy, CEO – Vertical Software, Inc.

About Vertical Software. Inc.

Vertical deploys scale automation and integrated grain accounting solutions specifically for the grain industry. Vertical's flagship solutions ScaleTrac and GranTrac, have been developed over many years and have installations throughout North America. With over three decades of expertise, Vertical provides and will continue to provide a best in practice software suite for the grain industry.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, and Pamela Romero, Paralegal. Vertical Software was represented by Robert Coletta and Michael Rayfield of Davis & Campbell.

For more information about the companies, please visit:

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/ and https://www.verticalsoftware.net/

SOURCE Valsoft Corporation Inc.

Related Links

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

