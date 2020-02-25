Valsoft Acquires VisiumKMS, A Leader In Quality Health Safety Environmental Software

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company that specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Controls and Data Services Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Group, on February 3, 2020. Following the acquisition, Rolls-Royce Controls and Data Services Inc. changed its name to VisiumKMS Inc. ("VisiumKMS"). VisiumKMS, based in Houston, Texas, is a leader in Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) software.

VisiumKMS offers a Web-based solution designed for quality, HSE, PSM, operational excellence, and operational risk management teams. VisiumKMS is the flagship QHSE software product. The origin of the solution began with a group of process safety consultants who recognized an industry need for software to address process safety standards. In 1994, the first requirements were documented and became the application named Knowledge Management System or KMS.

With over two decades of expertise, VisiumKMS helps its global clients succeed by improving quality, safety, productivity, compliance, operational risk management, and operational excellence results.

With VisiumKMS, which was built with best practice standards and designed by industry experts, organizations can ensure quality, safety and compliance while streamlining business processes. Furthermore, VisiumKMS aids its customers' efforts to comply with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA), Process Safety Management (PSM) Standard and EPA Risk Management Program (RMP) Rules, ISO 9001, and more.

"VisiumKMS has built an outstanding reputation for providing state-of-the-art health and safety solutions to some of the world's biggest companies. It is an honor that the folks at Rolls-Royce have chosen Valsoft to continue and expand on this reputation. Over the next several years, we will invest millions in the space with the aim of achieving 100 per cent customer satisfaction," said Sam Youssef, Valsoft's CEO.

VisiumKMS will continue to operate from its Houston office and this acquisition will have minimal impact on the day-to-day operations.

About VisiumKMS:

VisiumKMS delivers the industry's most renowned integrated software solution to address the most important EHS and ORM program elements: management of change, incident management, risk assessment, audit management, and compliance reporting. Moreover, VisiumKMS' suite of solutions ensures that organizations can manage risk where it occurs from an operations, production and maintenance standpoint.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by Giancarlo Ruscio, senior legal counsel and David Felicissimo, general counsel, with the assistance of external counsel Scott Stokes of RichMay P.C. of Boston.

For more information, please visit https://visiumkms.com/ and https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

SOURCE Valsoft Corporation Inc.

Related Links

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

