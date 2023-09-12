Valsoft Corporation Enters the Marketing Automation Space with the Acquisition of DemandBridge

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBridge, ("DB"), a leading provider of comprehensive eCommerce tools for seamless brand management and marketing content distribution, is thrilled to announce its acquisition by Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses.

Valsoft Acquires DemandBridge

DemandBridge offers a range of powerful platforms designed to address various business needs. These comprehensive solutions are expertly engineered to tackle individual business challenges by seamlessly connecting robust accounting, operational, and inventory management systems with leading multi-channel brand management and eCommerce portals. Additionally, they feature a web-based procurement solution, developed by industry professionals with an in-depth understanding of the field.

"I am thrilled to announce that DemandBridge has entered a new and exciting chapter by joining the Valsoft family. This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring the continued growth and success of DemandBridge. With Valsoft's extensive expertise and resources, we are confident that DemandBridge will not only thrive but also reach new heights in delivering innovative marketing automation solutions to our valued clients." - Dave Rich, CEO DemandBridge

In addition to these platform-specific benefits, DemandBridge provides a wide array of advantages, including cloud-based services for flexibility and scalability, customizable marketing tools through a software-as-a-service model, enhanced data management, advanced integration options, improved reporting capabilities, upgraded sourcing technology for cost savings, and a commitment to agile development with continuous updates driven by user input.

"DemandBridge offers an unmatched end-to-end solution for Marketing Automation," said Gustavo Vargas, Operating Partner at Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to leveraging the combined expertise and resources to provide transformative solutions for DemandBridge clients. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth trajectory, and we are thrilled about the immense opportunities it brings to drive success and create a brighter future for both Valsoft and DemandBridge."

About DemandBridge

With over 4 million registered users and 10,000 brands spanning various industries, DemandBridge's platform empowers distributors to comprehensively address their customers' marketing and sales needs, from traditional hard goods to full digital content distribution. The fully integrated platform streamlines time-consuming marketing tasks through a user-friendly interface that adheres to brand standards, fostering strong customer relationships and positioning providers as trusted partners.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Ssin Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), DemandBridge was represented internally by Mark Bruno (Legal & Commercial, Acting VP) and externally by DLA Piper.

For more information on the companies, please visit www.demandbridge.com or www.valsoftcorp.com.

Contact Information:

Cori Jackson, Director, MarCom & West Operations, DemandBridge

800.448.1484 x217

[email protected]

DemandBridge, LLC

Executive Plaza III - 11350 McCormick Rd., Suite 1000, Hunt Valley, MD 21031

demandbridge.com

SOURCE DemandBridge