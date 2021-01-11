Valsoft Enters Workforce Management Vertical with Acquisition of Softbrick

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Softbrick, an industry leader in workforce management software solutions. Based in Geldermalsen, Netherlands, Softbrick has built a strong reputation of analyzing the specific needs of staff management solutions which makes for an excellent addition to Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corp.

With over 25 years of experience, Softbrick clearly positioned themselves in a league of their own by flawlessly demonstrating the ability to help organizations optimize their work processes and permanently improve results.

"This is a great next step in the future of Softbrick," said Marcel der Weduwen, Director of Sales & Operations of Softbrick. "With Valsoft we enter an exciting new period and become part of a family of companies that will help to accelerate our growth ambitions. I'm confident this transaction will be to the benefit of our partners and our customers."

With this latest acquisition, Softbrick becomes the 34th company to join the Valsoft family, and one that perfectly complements the other industries within Valsoft's portfolio. With customers all over Europe, Softbrick is a strong player in the Benelux market and one that will push Valsoft to further expand their European presence.

An important pillar of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established organizations and foster an entrepreneurial environment that grows an organization into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and venture capital organizations, Valsoft aims to grow and sustain organizations through long-term partnerships with existing management.

"As part of the Valsoft group, Softbrick is well positioned to expand its technical capabilities, continue its growth plan, and significantly increase its market share by leveraging synergies with Valsoft's presence in a wide range of industries." said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corp. "By adding Softbrick to our software solutions portfolio, we are able to provide our customers with a unique value proposition of Workforce Management solutions and help them drive operational efficiency and profitability."

Under the Valsoft umbrella of companies, Softbrick will continue to provide technological WFM solutions for Logistics, Retail, Industrial and Hospitality.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Pamela Romero, Paralegal with the assistance of external counsel Kevin Beukeveld and Maarten van Wijlen of Lexence (Netherlands). Softbrick was represented by Jan-Hendrik Vinkers of Vinkers Legal Consultancy and Marko Iskic of Marktlink.

About Softbrick

Softbrick offers workforce management software solutions for the optimal use of staff members. Their solutions grow with organizations and future workforce management needs. With 25 years of experience, Softbrick has shown that they are able to analyze specific needs and help organizations optimize their work processes and permanently improve results. They also have demonstrated the expertise to implement small, large and complex projects.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

For more information on the companies, please visit https://softbrick.nl/ and https://www.valsoftcorp.com

