Valsoft Furthers Its Education Presence with the Acquisition of Scholarchip

MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of ScholarChip, a leading provider of identity management, visitor management and behavioral software for the K-12 vertical.

ScholarChip was founded in 2003 by Dr. Maged Atiya and his wife Monica Sibillia Atiya, with a mission to help make schools safer, more engaging, and more supportive of student success. Since then, the company has continued to innovate and remained a leader in school safety. Craig Lockwood, CFO and President, stated "Valsoft's considerable experience and expertise in building great software companies will help ScholarChip further its mission of promoting safe and supportive school climates. We are thrilled to have found a partner with a shared vision and a long-term view."

The ScholarChip team will remain US-based, Craig Lockwood and the senior leadership team will remain at the helm of the business, ensuring a seamless transition helping drive the product and company forward.

"We're extremely excited to partner with ScholarChip and help them achieve their growth strategy. We're confident that with their strong market positioning and solutions, along with our best practices and M&A expertise, ScholarChip and its customers will benefit from this relationship for years to come." stated Valsoft CEO, Sam Youssef.

About ScholarChip

ScholarChip provides integrated solutions to help schools holistically solve their biggest challenges and succeed. Their ScholarChip platform includes Behavior Management, Identification, Secure Door Access, Attendance, Visitor Management and Cafeteria Point-of-Sale solutions.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft does not have a pre-defined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel & Partner. ScholarChip was represented by Frederic J. Gruder, Esq. assisted by attorneys Lyle Greenman and Sara Greenberg.

For more information, please visit www.scholarchip.com and www.valsoftcorp.com.

