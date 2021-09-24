Valsoft recognized by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's top growing companies

Ranked 78 out of 448 companies with 753% growth over three-year span

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce it placed No. 78 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The ranking is based on three-year revenue growth, with Valsoft earning its spot as it has grown 753% over that span.

"To be recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies is truly humbling," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "We developed our business model with the goal of becoming one of the world's most successful vertical software acquisition companies, and this recognition demonstrates that we are well on our way thanks to the tremendous talent we have in place. But this is just the first chapter in the Valsoft story as we continue to focus on accelerating our growth."

In addition to this recognition, Valsoft, established in 2015, recently announced that it reached triple-digit growth for the fifth consecutive year following its 10th acquisition this calendar year.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Valsoft Corporation: Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information, please visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

SOURCE Valsoft Corporation Inc.

