Valspar® Announces Cottage Door as 2027 Color of the Year

A softer kind of strength, Cottage Door 8004-38E is a reflective mid-tone neutral blue that creates spaces that feel authentically lived-in and quietly confident.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspar®, a leading paint and coatings company and trusted resource for DIYers and contractors, announces Cottage Door 8004-38E as its 2027 Color of the Year. This mid-tone neutral blue paint color blends warm and cool undertones, evoking a sense of soothing familiarity and comfortable respite.

Courtesy of Valspar Courtesy of Valspar

"Cottage Door celebrates the unique beauty inside us all," said Sue Kim, director of color marketing at Valspar. "This mid-tone neutral blue is reflective and warm, with timeless appeal that feels personal and grounding. Cottage Door captures blue's natural sense of security and trust while serving as a colorful new neutral that layers effortlessly into the home. It creates spaces that feel balanced, comforting and inviting."

Designed for Real Life

In a world shaped by curated perfection and constant stimulation, consumer insights show a growing desire for spaces that feel honest and grounding. Cottage Door reflects this shift through a modern take on timeless color, blending comfort and authenticity with a simplified design approach. Rooted in soft minimalism, organic layering and tactile touches, this versatile neutral blue paint color helps DIYers and homeowners create spaces that feel balanced, personal and relevant for the way people live today.

Color Harmony

Balance Cottage Door's grounded mood with the soft and joyful tones of Moon Shot 8005-2B and Apricot Blush 8003-8A. The warmth and optimism of these hues bring a gentle lift to any space, creating a home rooted in comfort and simplicity. Together, these paint colors form a palette that speaks to emotional well-being, intentional living and subtle expression, while light wood tones enhance the authenticity of the look.

Complementary Paint Colors:

Moon Shot 8005-2B : A soft, warm-toned gray that creates a grounded and serene backdrop

A soft, warm-toned gray that creates a grounded and serene backdrop Apricot Blush 8003-8A : A muted creamy pink that brings a calming ambiance and works beautifully as a subtle accent throughout the home

Versatile by Design

Valspar offers a wide variety of interior, exterior and specialty products that can be tinted in Cottage Door, including:

Interior Paints: Valspar ® Ultra, Valspar Reserve ® and Valspar Signature ®

Valspar Ultra, Valspar Reserve and Valspar Signature Exterior Paints: Valspar ® Defense™, Valspar ® Duramax ® , Valspar ® SeasonFlex ® and Valspar ® Storm Coat ®

Defense™, Valspar Duramax , Valspar SeasonFlex and Valspar Storm Coat Exterior Stains: Valspar ® One-Coat Solid Exterior Wood Stain & Sealer and Valspar ® Solid Color Concrete Stain

Valspar One-Coat Solid Exterior Wood Stain & Sealer and Valspar Solid Color Concrete Stain Specialty Products: Valspar® Cabinet & Furniture Oil-Enriched Enamel, Oil-Based Enamel Semi-Gloss and Concrete & Garage Floor 1-Part Epoxy

Cottage Door is available at Lowe's stores nationwide, on Lowes.com and the Lowe's mobile app, as well as at independent home improvement retailers nationwide. For more information on the Valspar 2027 Color of the Year, visit: www.valspar.com/en/colors/color-of-the-year

To help homeowners confidently choose their perfect paint color, Valspar provides valuable free resources:

Free Paint Chip Ordering: Explore colors from the comfort of home with paint chips delivered directly to your door, making it easier to test options before committing.

Explore colors from the comfort of home with paint chips delivered directly to your door, making it easier to test options before committing. Free Color Consultations: Connect with Valspar Color Experts for personalized guidance to find the perfect shade for any project.

Connect with Valspar Color Experts for personalized guidance to find the perfect shade for any project. Color Visualization Tools: Use Valspar's online tools to easily visualize paint colors in your own space, helping bring your vision to life with confidence.

Use Valspar's online tools to easily visualize paint colors in your own space, helping bring your vision to life with confidence. Tintable Samples: Try Cottage Door and its coordinating colors with tintable paint and solid exterior stain samples, making it simple to test the 2027 Color of the Year and supporting palette before starting your project.

For more information on Valspar paints and tools, visit valspar.com.

Valspar also offers expert advice and assistance for construction professionals. Valspar experts are available via phone to provide technical and color support, along with resources pros can share with their clients. Additional support includes job site consultations, delivery coordination and other on-site solutions to help projects run smoothly.

Pros can also visit their nearest Lowe's store to speak with a Lowe's Red Vest associate about product recommendations.

About Valspar

Valspar is an industry-leading paint and coatings brand established in 1806 and part of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Committed to helping DIYers and professional contractors succeed, Valspar offers high-quality interior and exterior paints, durable stains, precision tools and expert guidance. With an extensive color selection and a belief that every space is Made for More™, Valspar helps bring any vision to life. Valspar is available at Lowe's and independent retailers nationwide. For more information, visit valspar.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group manufactures innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. Its portfolio includes Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot® and more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in paints, coatings and related products. For more information, visit sherwin.com.

Media Contact

Carmichael Lynch Relate for Valspar

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SOURCE Valspar