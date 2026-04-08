Valspar® Unveils 2026 Exterior Color Trends: Surprising Rise of Sunny Yellow Paints and Modern Black Stains

New tint data reveals homeowners are embracing bold nature-inspired hues for increased curb appeal and joy

CLEVELAND, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspar, a leading paint and coatings company, today announced its predictions for the most popular exterior paint colors and stains for the upcoming 2026 painting season. Based on proprietary tint data, these trending hues reflect a consumer desire for joy, elegance and nature-inspired warmth at home.

Courtesy of Valspar Courtesy of Valspar

"Every spring, homeowners look for ways to refresh their exteriors through color, whether for their own enjoyment or to increase real estate value," said Sue Kim, director of color marketing at Valspar. "While classic white and other neutrals remain exterior staples, our data shows some surprising hues gaining significant popularity, including sunny yellow paints and modern black stains."

Biophilia Brings a Natural Touch to a Home's Exterior

Classic white, soft neutrals and black (such as Ultra White 7006-24, Swiss Coffee 7002-16 and Dark Kettle Black 4011-2) continue to dominate by tint volume, but current data reveals a significant surge in blues, greens and even a radiant yellow within the top 100 tints. Whether for whole home siding or as a vibrant pop of color on front doors and shutters, Kim predicts these colors will be increasingly prominent on home exteriors for added curb appeal:

"Blues and greens have been gaining popularity among consumers over the past few years as DIYers increasingly lean into biophilic hues to inspire a sense of calm and restoration in their spaces, but the increase in requests for yellow has been a surprise," Kim said. "Bright yellows bring a joyful mood with a playful attitude. When used on the front door, Sunglow instantly turns a house into a warm and welcoming home."

Exterior paint projects require paint prep and specific products based on the type of siding or other material. For DIYers interested in taking on this type of project, Valspar has information on exterior painting basics, including signs it's time for an update, how to prepare for painting and what products are needed.

Exterior paint products that can be tinted to these trending colors include Valspar® Defense™ , Valspar Duramax®, Valspar SeasonFlex®, Valspar StormCoat® and Valspar® Porch, Floor & Patio Paints.

Most Popular Stains Reflect Warming Trend

The top five stain colors by tint volume point to a warmer and darker future for wood materials on home exteriors, enhancing architectural features and curb appeal. Kim predicts an increase in projects featuring these stain hues on decks, fences, pergolas, outdoor furniture and more:

"Black has been a consistently popular color for house siding, but Darkest Night is a surprising presence in the top five exterior stain colors. Stains are typically used to enhance wood grain, but we're seeing consumers use dark stains on wood projects as a way to complement other exterior colors and lend a modern design touch to boost curb appeal," Kim said.

Exterior updates with these top five stain colors take just a few easy steps, making projects like staining a fence easier than expected. DIYers can also apply these hues to concrete accents like flowerpots and steppingstones to tie together their overall exterior color scheme. Exterior stain products that can be tinted to these colors include Valspar® One-Coat Solid Exterior Wood Stain & Sealer and Valspar® Solid Color Concrete Stain.

All Valspar paints and stains are available at Lowe's stores, on Lowes.com and Lowe's mobile app.

Valspar Offers Free Color Tools and Expert Guidance

To help homeowners confidently choose their perfect shade, Valspar provides valuable free resources:

Free Paint Chip Ordering: Explore colors from the comfort of home with paint chips shipped directly to your door, making it easier to test options before committing.

Free Color Consultations: For personalized guidance, connect with Valspar Color Experts to find the ideal shade for any project.

For more information on Valspar paints, stains and tools, visit valspar.com.

About Valspar

Valspar is an industry-leading paint and coatings brand established in 1806 and a part of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Committed to helping DIYers and professional contractors make their next project a success, Valspar offers high-quality interior and exterior paints, durable stains, precision tools and expert advice and assistance to support every step of the process. With an endless selection of colors and a belief that every space is Made for More, Valspar helps bring any vision to life. Valspar is available at Lowe's and independent retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Valspar.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com

Media Contact

Carmichael Lynch Relate for Valspar: [email protected]

SOURCE Valspar