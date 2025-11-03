Valspar® Expands Primer Portfolio with New Oil-Based Primer + Sealer, Formulated to Deliver a Smooth, Lasting Finish

New primer strengthens Valspar's comprehensive product assortment, offering pros a dependable solution that pairs seamlessly with Valspar topcoats

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspar , a leading paint and coatings company, today announced the launch of Valspar® Oil-Based Primer + Sealer, a high-performance primer designed to deliver outstanding stain blocking, strong adhesion and reliable surface preparation for interior projects. Offered in multiple sizes and formats, this new primer complements Valspar's existing primer lineup, reinforcing the commitment to providing the right solution for every surface and every project. Valspar Oil-Based Primer + Sealer is available now online and in-store exclusively at Lowe's.

Courtesy of Valspar

"A beautiful finish starts with the right foundation," said Krystal Mindeck, Valspar Product Marketing Director. "Our new Oil-Based Primer + Sealer rounds out our extensive primer portfolio and gives pros a versatile option that blocks the toughest stains, improves adhesion and enhances the performance of Valspar topcoats. It's another way we're making it easier to achieve durable, professional-like quality results in every space."

Valspar® Oil-Based Primer + Sealer (Paint) is a fast-drying primer ideal for a wide range of interior applications. It blocks stubborn stains and odors – including tannins, water, grease and smoke – while providing excellent adhesion and sandability for a smooth, lasting finish that effectively masks minor imperfections, helping topcoats apply evenly and perform at their best. Available in quarts, 1-gallon and 5-gallon containers, this versatile primer can be brushed, rolled or sprayed on for easy application, making it an outstanding option for properly prepared drywall, wood and plaster surfaces.

Valspar® Oil-Based Primer + Sealer (Aerosol) provides the same powerful stain- and odor-blocking performance in a convenient spray can. Available in 12 oz. aerosol, this primer dries to the touch in 30 minutes, making it a great choice for quick projects and targeted applications. It sands easily for a smooth finish, blocks tough stains and odors, and delivers excellent adhesion on surfaces such as wood, masonry, and metal. The aerosol format ensures precise application, adding flexibility and convenience.

A Complete Lineup for Every Project

Valspar's growing primer assortment now includes the new Oil-Based Primer + Sealer alongside Valspar® High-Build Primer, Stainblocking Bonding Primer/Sealer, High-Hiding Primer/Sealer, PVA Primer/Sealer, Stainblocking Bonding Aerosol Primer/Sealer, Exterior Primer/Sealer and Block Filler Primer. All Valspar primers are tintable for enhanced color coverage, giving consumers and professionals even more flexibility to customize their projects. Paired with the brand's vast selection of durable interior and exterior topcoats, Valspar primers create a complete system that ensures exceptional coverage, long-lasting performance and confidence in the final result.

Free color tools available from Valspar

Valspar offers digital tools that help professionals bring clients into the color decision-making process with confidence. The Valspar® Paint Visualizer Tool allows pros to upload a photo of a space and instantly show clients a range of color options in real time. This capability streamlines collaboration, speeds up approval and helps ensure clients feel confident in their choices, making it easier for pros to move projects forward efficiently. For more information on Valspar color trends, tools, primers and other paint and stain products, please visit: valspar.com .

About Valspar

Valspar is an industry-leading paint and coatings brand established in 1806 and a part of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Committed to helping DIYers and professional contractors make their next project a success, Valspar offers high-quality interior and exterior paints, durable stains, precision tools and expert advice and assistance to support every step of the process. With an endless selection of colors and a belief that every space is Made for More, Valspar helps bring any vision to life. Valspar is available at Lowe's and independent retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Valspar.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com .

Media Contact

Carmichael Lynch Relate for Valspar

[email protected]

SOURCE Valspar