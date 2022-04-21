Valtech continues to expand its Salesforce Capabilities as they welcome CloudCo

MEXICO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today announced the acquisition of CloudCo, a LATAM based company specialized in developing custom solutions for the Salesforce platform.

As Cloud-related technologies continue to prevail for companies undergoing digital transformation, the addition of CloudCo signals an exciting expansion of Salesforce capabilities for Valtech. Combined with the recent acquisition of fellow Salesforce leaders, Wings IT, Valtech is firmly established as a key transformation partner in Latam and North America, with the ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of companies worldwide, at scale.

"We are very happy to welcome CloudCo onboard, adding more than 17 years of dedicated Salesforce experience, +100 certifications and more than 90 Salesforce Experts. Recognizing Salesforce as a world-class digital commerce platform, we have strengthened our Salesforce capabilities over the past years, and with Wings IT and CloudCo's capabilities and experience, we now cover all key Salesforce technologies and verticals. This enables us to provide our clients with much more than the standard Salesforce services portfolio, by combining experience design, business consulting, technology engineering and marketing execution." said Olivier Padiou, CEO at Valtech.

CloudCo brings experience and expertise across all aspects of the Salesforce ecosystem, as an expert in implementation, consulting, administration, training and technical support on Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, Marketing Cloud, App Cloud, Field Service and CPQ.

While CloudCo covers the entire spectrum, they have specific expertise in Finance & Insurance, Education, and Real Estate, bringing clients such as Tecnológico de Monterrey, Sura Group, Liverpool, and Monex.

By combining CloudCo's expertise, with the existing capabilities at Valtech, new ways of working and offerings based on the Salesforce Platform emerge:

"Since we started CloudCo 9 years ago, we have been committed to generating and providing Salesforce solutions of the highest quality, to impact and change the environment of our customers and ultimately lead them to success. In Valtech we found a culture equally committed to quality solutions and end-results for the clients, and by combining our deep technical capabilities with Valtech's wider range of expertise in both width and depth, we are able to provide something entirely new to both existing and new clients." said Pedro Jáuregui, CEO at CloudCo, also adding:

"Together, we unite our strengths to increase the current offerings, by expanding the full transformation of our clients with the 360-view of their business."

With the addition of these Salesforce experts from CloudCo, Valtech is now even better positioned to support companies across the globe in their transformation endeavours.

For additional information, contact:

Rebecca Pilkjaer

PR Manager

+45 40 22 93 75

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valtech/r/valtech-continues-to-expand-its-salesforce-capabilities-as-they-welcome-cloudco,c3550260

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valtech/i/valtech,c3040179 Valtech https://news.cision.com/valtech/i/valtech-sign,c3040177 Valtech Sign https://news.cision.com/valtech/i/valtech-logo,c3040178 Valtech Logo

SOURCE Valtech