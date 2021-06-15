Valtech Launches Future Studio To Bolster Customer Experience Practice

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a company relentlessly focused on transforming the customer experience, has been the secret weapon to brands like Audi, Dolby, L'Oréal, and Universal Studios, for more than 25 years. With 51 offices globally and over 3700 people strong, Valtech is a premier partner to the world's biggest brands, offering full stack experience design, business consulting, technology development, and marketing services.

Valtech recently launched Future Studio, a new business transformation practice that aims to disrupt the consulting space. Bringing a maker-driven, nimble approach to consulting through intersectional teams of consultants, engineers and experience designers, Future Studio expands Valtech's offerings in customer experience transformation.

"Never has the future been more discussed and hypothesized about as it has been in the last 18 months. But as Abraham Lincoln famously said, 'the best way to predict the future is to create it'," explained Jeremy Duimstra, Senior Vice President of Connected Experiences, Valtech and Future Studios' Co-Director. "With that in mind, we have brought together our brightest futurists, technologists, creatives, researchers and engineers to build a bespoke practice group with the remit of driving the future of customer experience."

On June 9, Valtech hosted its inaugural event, Future Studio Storm One, focusing on the future of customer engagement post-pandemic. In this virtual event, Valtech's Future Studio experts presented their research and findings related to two potential futures for retail, one in decline and one in growth, and what retailers, marketers and digital innovators, can do to prepare.

"Our roots in technology allow us to radically accelerate moving from research to real life, through working proof of concepts. The demand from our clients for this rapid innovation pushed us to formalize this service as a practice," said Shannon Ryan, Executive Vice President, Valtech North America. "We're working with clients to transform their customer experience, not only get the rigor of strategy, but also with tangible working proofs of concept with emerging CX technologies."



About Valtech

Valtech is a global digital agency focused on business transformation. Valtech's network of more than 3,700 makers, thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 51 offices in 18 countries are experts in experience design, technology and marketing with a passion for addressing transformational business challenges.

Valtech helps clients such as L'Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, Toyota, easyJet and more to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with their consumers across digital and physical touch points, whilst optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

From discovery to optimization clients trust Valtech to remove complexity and deliver innovative, frictionless solutions that close the experience gap between customer expectation and reality.

For more information, please visit www.valtech.com.

