Valtech Named 2021 Optimizely Partner of The Year in Sweden and Denmark, and DXP Partner of the Year in North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global leader in digital customer experience and business transformation, was recently named Partner of the Year in Sweden and Denmark and DXP Partner of the year in North America by Optimizely (formerly Episerver). Optimizely's annual Partner Awards recognizes the outstanding contributions and commitment of these companies to helping businesses unlock their digital potential.

Valtech's Denmark and Sweden offices have been honored with The Partner of the Year award in those markets. This award recognizes the top-performing Optimizely partners that have demonstrated outstanding business performance and excellence in the sales and delivery of Optimizely solutions.

Additionally, Valtech North America was named DXP Partner of the Year, an award that focuses on the adoption of the Optimizely Digital Experience Platform (DXP) through solution partners. The partners recognized by this award are the top drivers of DXP adoption and have successfully implemented DXP solutions that yielded significant business results and drove long-term growth for clients.

As a global leader in business transformation and a driver of innovation for some of the world's biggest brands, Valtech is deeply committed to its investment into the Optimizely platform and has built a highly experienced team of certified Optimizely developers. To view all of the award winners, please see the Opticon 2021 Awards page.

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

Valtech is a globally positioned network established in 1993 with more than 4000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 50+ offices in 18 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States).

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services include strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit VALTECH.COM

SOURCE Valtech