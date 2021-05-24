Valtech Named One of the Fourteen Most Significant Commerce Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech was named one of the fourteen most significant commerce service providers in The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Services, Q1 2021. The report, produced by the independent research firm Forrester, evaluates Valtech and 13 other commerce services providers across 28 criteria including commerce strategy services; commerce operations implementation services; commerce platform development; emerging commerce touchpoint services; data, analytics, and content implementation services; marketplace services; and privacy and compliance.

The report notes that Valtech "has solid strategy and technology skills... Valtech has 1,600 commerce services employees serving clients around the world, with a bigger commerce presence in Europe and North America. It serves clients like Dot Foods, Louis Vuitton, and Toyota and industries including consumer products, automotive, and industrial products. Valtech has a developer concentration in traditional commerce platforms from Optimizely, Salesforce, and SAP."

The report goes on to state, "Compared with other providers we evaluated, Valtech shows strength in commerce strategy services and experience implementation services... Customers like Valtech's development capabilities and willingness to transfer knowledge to clients...Valtech is a good fit for companies, particularly in Europe in consumer markets, needing an agile, full-service commerce partner with a willingness to use novel, outcome-based engagement models."

View "The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Services, Q1 2021" report here.

About Valtech

Valtech is a global digital agency focused on business transformation. Valtech's network of more than 3,500 makers, thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 51 offices in 18 countries are experts in experience design, technology and marketing with a passion for addressing transformational business challenges.

Valtech helps clients such as L'Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, Toyota, EasyJet and more to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with their consumers across digital and physical touch points, whilst optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

From discovery to optimization clients trust Valtech to remove complexity and deliver innovative, frictionless solutions that close the experience gap between customer expectation and reality.

For more information, please visit www.valtech.com.

