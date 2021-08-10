Valtech Taps Former SharperImage.com Chief Technology Officer to Lead Technology Strategy for North America Tweet this

Mihaela has strong technical and enterprise abilities covering a variety of technologies, software stacks, and disciplines, including developing configurable, scalable, secure, and integrated multi-­tenant SaaS and business-critical software solutions in high availability environments, supporting millions of users and transactions per year.

"Valtech has long been a leader in digital transformation for brands across the globe," explained Mihaela Mazzenga, Senior Vice President, Technology Strategy, North America for Valtech. "I am excited to bring my technology strategy experience to bear for those brands and help drive the next era of digital transformation for some of the world's leading brands."

Mihaela began her career as a software engineer and was appointed Chief Technology Officer of Asset Health, Inc., leading some of the agency's most recognizable works. Prior to joining Valtech, Mihaela served as the Chief Technology Officer for SharperImage.com. In the role, Mihaela led end-to-end technology operations management with a focus on e-commerce transaction scalability, MACH architecture, security, systems/data integrations, business intelligence, ERP, warehouse and inventory management, vendor management, technical strategy and vision, governance, and infrastructure.

As a technology leader, Mazzenga is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives and is an ambassador for the MACH Alliance. The MACH Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. The organization aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless.

"We are thrilled for Mihaela to be joining Valtech's leadership team. Our clients, and our teams, will greatly benefit from her experience in technology implementation and innovation," said Marc Blumberg, Executive Vice President, Valtech North America.

