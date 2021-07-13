Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC Partners To Support Growth And Expansion

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Global digital services and business transformation agency, Valtech receives significant funding from BC Partners, valuing the company at $1.4 billion

New investment will accelerate Valtech's global growth ambitions, as it continues to support its clients' business transformations

Former reference shareholder Verlinvest and the new Valtech management team, Olivier Padiou (CEO) and Tomas Nores (COO) will reinvest in the company

Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to receive a new investment by funds advised by BC Partners ("BC Partners"). Former reference shareholder investment group Verlinvest and new Valtech management will also reinvest into the company. The transaction values Valtech at $1.4 billion and is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals.

Valtech designs, builds and delivers transformative digital solutions for the world's leading brands. Recognizing that industries and sectors globally are facing significant economic shifts, Valtech helps its clients innovate digitally at pace to address this, meet changing customer needs and ultimately position their companies to gain sustainable competitive advantage. It also helps its clients shape new customer experiences, develop next generation-connected services to better engage with consumers, build "commerce everywhere" capabilities as a marketing strategy and provides data-driven services that aid better the understanding of customer needs. Valtech is the preferred strategic business transformation partner to many of the world's best-known brands including ADM, Audi, Bayer, Goodyear, Dolby, Estée Lauder, Linde, L'Oréal, LVMH, MARS, Novo Nordisk, PepsiCo, P&G, Samsung, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Toyota, Universal Studios and Volkswagen.

Valtech employs more than 4,000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and software engineers spanning five continents with 50+ offices in 18 countries. Valtech is growing rapidly, will deliver 30% revenue growth in 2021 and has sustaining strong annual revenue growth of 17% CAGR for the last ten years.

This new partnership will diversify and strengthen Valtech's shareholder base and enable the company to capitalize on the significant market opportunity for digital services and business transformation. The strategic investment from BC Partners will help drive further global expansion and greater investment in new technology, as Valtech broadens its client offering and enters new markets organically and through targeted M&A.

"We have seen a significant increase in demand for our business transformation services in recent years. More than ever, organizations need digital solutions to adapt to changing technology, consumer trends and expectations that are rapidly reshaping their businesses and markets. We have found in BC Partners the ideal partner to support our ambitious growth plans. Their strategic investment will accelerate our journey of becoming the trusted partner to companies and brands that are integrating digital into every aspect of their go-to-market and customer experience strategy. BC Partners' support and commitment to broadening both our capabilities and geographical reach will provide our existing and new customers with more innovative and transformational services, as well as new exciting opportunities for our people to work on state-of-the-art ground-breaking projects for the best brands," said Olivier Padiou, Chief Executive Officer of Valtech.

"Our investment in Valtech is an opportunity to partner with a clear leader operating at the center of a high-growth, global, digital transformation market," said Raymond Svider, Chairman of BC Partners. "This is an industry in which we see huge potential and Valtech is one of the few businesses of scale, which has built a reputation for providing high-quality, innovative services to a long-standing base of blue-chip customers. We're excited about supporting Valtech to continue its track-record of strong growth as it broadens both its capability set and global reach."

Clément Pointillart, Executive Director of Verlinvest added: "The amazing growth Valtech has achieved since our initial investment has been inspiring. Valtech has grown 5-fold during this time and successfully undertaken strategic M&A to become a leading global digital transformation agency. Olivier and the leadership team's commitment to delivering exceptional client value has driven this growth, as well as the unprecedented demand for their services. We feel privileged to have been part this exciting journey and are looking forward to partnering with BC Partners for this next chapter."

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021 following customary antitrust clearances.

PWC acted as financial diligence, tax and structuring advisors, Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel and Zinnov as commercial advisors to BC Partners.

Bank of America acted as financial adviser, Linklaters served as legal counsel and Clifford Chance advised Valtech, Verlinvest and the other Valtech shareholders.

About BC Partners

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €33 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 122 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €160 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund.

For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

Valtech is a globally positioned network established in 1993 with more than 4000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with 50+ offices in 18 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States).

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services include strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit www.valtech.com.

About Verlinvest

Verlinvest is a privately-owned family investment company focused on investing in visionary business leaders to build global, fast-growing consumer businesses and brands, particularly in the food and beverages, digital and healthcare sectors. Established in 1995 with offices in Brussels, London, New York and Singapore, Verlinvest has over $4bn in AuM, through category-defining portfolio companies that include Oatly, Vita Coco, Mutti, Tony's Chocolonely and Hint Water.

For more information: www.verlinvest.com and LinkedIn.

