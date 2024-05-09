Valtellina (Italy): The new Frontier of Gravel Cycling

Challenging routes, beautiful scenery, good wine and three summer events

VALTELLINA, Italy, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Northern Italy, between Lake Como and Switzerland, the alpine valley of Valtellina is not only about great alpine road-bike passes, or mountain-bike single-trails leading to the wilder sceneries. This summer in Valtellina is all about gravel cycling! Here history has left an immense heritage of roads related to agriculture and trading, that today are connected into itineraries suitable for any kind of cyclist.

Going from the bottom to top, your ride will start from the valley floor. You can pedal on dirt roads among orchards and cornfields. The main element is water: Sentiero Valtellina follows the Adda river, running along the whole valley from the alpine resort of Bormio to Lake Como (114 kilometers). While Ciclabile Valchiavenna runs by the Mera river for 40 kilometers from Colico to Val Bregaglia (CH).

Climbing upwards, the routes meet local history and culture. You will go through ancient villages nestled among the vineyards (Valtellina is home of world-famous wine labels) or the buckwheat fields (the buckwheat pasta called Pizzoccheri is one of the typical dishes of Valtellina) The main element here is stone, that of the walls supporting the vineyards for miles, drawing picturesque lines on the hills. But also, that of the monumental churches, towers and castles you will meet along the routes.

The highest zone is the forest and of course, the main element is wood. Here you can ride between the trees and reach beautiful meadows, where the highest quality cheeses are made (Bitto is the most famous). The routes are on high-altitude unpaved paths, such as those in the Stelvio National Park, characterized by outstanding scenery inhabited by rare wildlife.

THE EVENTS

VALCHIAVENNA GRAVEL ESCAPE

First date on the calendar (12 of May) and 1st edition for a gravel event with routes in the nature and culture of Valchiavenna. The tours also cross the border into the nearby Val Bregaglia (CH). The tracks will be revealed only a few days before the event.

Info at https://www.endu.net/it/events/valchiavenna-gravel-escape/

UNPAVED ROADS – BORMIO

The "Magnificent Land" of Bormio and Alta Valtellina is the location of Unpaved Roads (6-7 July), which offers two tours on the dirt roads of the Stelvio National Park. The super-spot is the Cancano Lakes with its ancient towers.

Info at www.unpavedroads.cc

GRAVELLINA – STRADE RURALI

The picturesque vineyards are the background of Gravellina (21-22 September). A gravel weekend among historic villages, rural roads and suspended bridges. The three tours are an up-and-down between the valley floor and the mid-coast, with photographic views. The epic-spot is the Grumello Castle overlooking the city of Sondrio.

Info at www.gravellina.com

Cycling in Valtellina is pure discovery. Gravel is compelling and genuine, like the wine served as aperitif with rye bread and bresaola, like the farmers you meet on the roads. Rule number one here is to say hello: Buondì! Always.

