Valtix announces the Valtix Cloud Transit with AWS Transit Gateway support; enables seamless network security across VPCs

This joint AWS and Valtix solution supporting the AWS Transit Gateway ensures instant deployment of network security at more than 50Gbps throughput at less than 8ms of latency with all network services enabled -- all while embracing additional cloud-native functions such as publishing flow and threat packet captures securely and directly to customers' AWS S3 buckets.

The Valtix Cloud Controller, running as software-as-a-service, provides a control plane for cloud practitioners to discover their cloud apps and accurately enforce and distribute network security policies consistently. The Valtix Cloud Firewall, which runs in an organizations' AWS account, is designed to exploit the architectural advantages of AWS.

"We are excited to drive innovation and partnership driven from Cloud Native solutions," said Valtix Chief Product Officer Brian Lazear. "Our customers are gaining the best of all Clouds through Valtix's security platform using AWS Transit Gateway for their network security to include VMware-based workloads in the Public Cloud. With today's announcement, we're giving our customers an extended cloud solution to support their business-critical application needs, with the visibility, security, and scale they require."

Examples of VMware Cloud on AWS and AWS Transit Gateway use cases for the joint solution include:

Consistent network access control for VMware Cloud-based Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to cloud-based Platform as a Service

Rich network security services for network traffic between organic Public Cloud VPC and VMC-provisioned VPC

Ingress and egress security proxies for VMC VPC for traffic entering/exiting VMC (reverse/forward proxy, IPS, WAF)

SecOps and IT professionals will be able to quickly and consistently secure across AWS and VMware Hybrid Cloud.

"Cloud is the new data center. Networking and security are essential to successful data center extension and cloud migration," Brian continues. "At Valtix, security is application-centric — policies follow workloads wherever they move, and AWS Transit Gateway support helps our customers secure critical integration points while driving cloud growth."

Valtix support for AWS Transit Gateway is available now. Valtix Security Platform support for AWS Transit Gateway for VMware Cloud on AWS will be available by the end of 2019. For information on all news announcements issued at VMworld US 2019. Visit Valtix at VMworld US 2019 Innovation Pavilion 1065J next to VMware.

If you want to learn more, read the blog on Valtix Use Cases with AWS Transit Gateway and VMware Cloud on AWS. You can also sign up and experience the 14 Day Valtix Security Platform Trial.

About Valtix:

Valtix is the industry's first cloud-native network security platform. Comprised of Valtix Cloud Controller and Valtix Cloud Firewall, the solution revolutionizes cloud network security with innovations that make visibility and enforcement automatic at the pace of the applications they protect. The firewall is architected with built-in auto scale, app-aware security policy, and a single-pass pipeline for TLS, advanced FW, IPS, WAF and more. Valtix supports AWS and Azure, and GCP is targeted for later this year. Learn more at Valtix .

