Valtix Named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator Award Winner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix , the first multi-cloud network security platform delivered as a service, today announced that the company has been named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator. The SINET16 annually recognizes emerging companies identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies in cybersecurity.

Valtix was selected as a SINET16 Innovator award recipient for its award-winning multi-cloud security platform. With Valtix, organizations can deploy robust cloud security in minutes that is simple to manage and adapts to changes in seconds. Valtix takes a patented approach to multi-cloud security. A key innovation, Dynamic Multi-Cloud Policy links continuous visibility with identity and context to automatically apply the right security policy for a workload. Ultimately, this ensures that critical security gaps don't emerge and that the business stays secure and resilient.

Valtix faced stiff competition with 190 applications from 18 different countries. Evaluation happened across a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee, composed of 117 private and government security professionals, including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

"We are thrilled to be part of this strong group of cybersecurity innovators and appreciate the SINET16 judges for their time and consideration," said Douglas Murray, CEO at Valtix. "This award gives great credit to our team's track record in bringing an innovative multi-cloud security offering to a multi-billion dollar addressable marketplace."

The final 16 winners were chosen based on the following criteria:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

The companies' ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital, and leadership

"I am excited to announce this year's class of the SINET16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements into multiple government agencies and industry sectors," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology companies has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add technologies and we look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and help protect our national security and economic interests."

About Valtix

Valtix is on a mission to enable organizations with security at the speed of the cloud. Deployable in just 5 minutes, Valtix was built to combine robust multi-cloud security with cloud-first simplicity and on-demand scale. Powered by a cloud-native architecture, Valtix provides an innovative approach to cloud network security called Dynamic Multi-Cloud Policy (™), which links continuous visibility with advanced security controls. The result: security that is more effective, adaptable to change, and aligned to cloud agility requirements. Valtix has been recognized as an innovator in numerous industry awards including 2021 top honors in the "Next-Gen in Cloud Security" from Cyber Defense Magazine and inclusion in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking report. Get started with a free trial and a cloud risk assessment at Valtix.com.

