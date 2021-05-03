Valtix Named a Gartner 2021 Cool Vendor in Cloud Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix , the industry's first cloud-native network security platform, today announced it has been recognized in the list of 2021 Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking1 by Gartner. This report, authored by analysts Andrew Lerner, Arun Chandrasekaran, Jonathan Forest, Joe Skorupa, and Neil MacDonald, examined vendors offering interesting and useful new products that help platform and networking teams improve connectivity within and to cloud environments.

According to the report, "Native networking capabilities within public cloud and/or Kubernetes environments may fall short, particularly for production enterprise workloads. This gap is not always addressed by established networking vendors, thus I&O networking leaders should look to emerging cool cloud networking vendors."

The Valtix platform was developed to align with native cloud and security workflows, automating cloud app discovery, security deployment and app defense. The company's "Discover, Deploy, Defend" approach differs from traditional network security that simply co-locates security features. The Valtix platform gives enterprises real-time visibility into network security gaps in their existing cloud deployments, suggesting where to place network security controls to mitigate identified gaps, and then allowing for easy deployments of advanced network security controls.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Cloud Networking. We believe it is a testament to our mission of providing customers with industry leading, multi-cloud network security services," said Douglas Murray, CEO at Valtix. "As enterprises transform their businesses by moving more workloads to the public cloud, our aim is to make the complex world of multi-cloud environments digestible for all our customers, so they can easily leverage a cloud-native security platform to meet their rapidly changing needs."

The Cool Vendor recognition comes on the heels of the company's $12.5M in strategic funding from Cisco Investments, Northgate Capital, and The Syndicate Group, joining Trinity Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital, which committed $14M in initial funding when the company launched in 2019.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be found here: valtix.com/cool-vendor/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Valtix

Valtix is the industry's first cloud-native network security platform. The company combines best-in-class security with the easy deployment endemic to delivery as-a-Service. Valtix supports customer application environments in AWS, Azure, and GCP, and offers organizations full control over security without the burden of maintaining network security infrastructure. The platform is architected with built-in auto scale, app-aware security policy and a single-pass pipeline for TLS, advanced FW, IPS, advanced WAF and more. Learn more at Valtix.com.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications

212-239-8594

[email protected]

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking," Andrew Lerner, Arun Chandrasekaran, Jonathan Forest, Joe Skorupa, April 16, 2021

SOURCE Valtix

Related Links

https://www.valtix.com

