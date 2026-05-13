VALTRION WELCOMES SHAWN RYAN AND JAY YU AS STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDERS

Two high-profile investors join as Valtrion continues to build its integrated financial and advisory platform

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrion — a fully integrated financial and advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, business owners, personal brands, and executives — today announced that Shawn Ryan and Jay Yu have joined the firm as strategic shareholders. Both bring exceptional professional credentials and national visibility, reflecting Valtrion's commitment to operating at the highest levels.

SHAWN RYAN

Shawn Ryan is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and CIA contractor who served 14 years across multiple combat operations with SEAL Teams 2 and 8 and the CIA's Global Response Staff — an elite paramilitary security division of the Counterterrorism Mission Center. Following his distinguished service, Ryan founded Vigilance Elite and created The Shawn Ryan Show, which has grown into one of the most listened-to podcasts in the country, ranking among the top 10 on Spotify in 2025. Known for candid, long-form conversations with military leaders, intelligence operatives, business figures, and heads of state, Ryan has built one of the most trusted and influential platforms in American media. He resides in Tennessee.

JAY YU

Jay Yu is an American entrepreneur with 20 years of capital markets experience. He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), the first vertically integrated advanced portable nuclear microreactor company publicly listed in the United States. Under his leadership, NANO Nuclear became Wall Street's number one IPO performer of 2024, achieved a market capitalization exceeding $3 billion, and raised over $600 million. Yu was honored as one of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business and is widely recognized as one of the most consequential figures in the next generation of American energy innovation.

"We are honored to have Shawn and Jay investing their capital and time into our vision. Both are builders. Both operate with the kind of discipline and conviction that defines everything we do here. Their partnership is a reflection of where this firm is going."

— Rob Luna, CEO, Valtrion

Valtrion is known for its Pre-Family Office™ approach — delivering family office-level thinking to entrepreneurs, personal brands, and executives before they reach family office wealth. The firm helps clients maximize cash flow and enterprise value, minimize taxes, achieve work-optional freedom sooner, and leave a lasting legacy. Services span business consulting, tax strategy, transaction advisory, and private wealth management, delivered by a team of highly credentialed professionals.

ABOUT VALTRION

Valtrion is a fully integrated financial and advisory firm headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, serving business owners, personal brands, and executives navigating complex financial events. Learn more at www.valtrion.com

SOURCE Valtrion