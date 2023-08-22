Valtrix to Exhibit at RISC-V Summit China August 23-25

News provided by

Valtrix Systems

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Will showcase STING, The Industry's Most Advanced RISC-V Design Verification Solution

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix, a provider of design verification products for creating accurate CPU and system-on-chip implementations, is set to participate in the upcoming RISC-V Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Beijing from August 23rd to 25th. During the event, Valtrix will showcase its flagship offering STING – the first commercial RISC-V verification solution – at booth B1.

Highlighted prominently will be STING's Test Stimulus Programming Framework, enabling users to effectively exercise custom RISC-V extensions or the underlying micro-architectural implementation. Additionally, the RISC-V architecture verification suite based on STING, which encompasses a comprehensive array of self-checking test cases for RISC-V will also be presented during the Summit.

China Business Development Manager, Tony Wang, will also be presenting a keynote session on 'Addressing the Complexities of RISC-V Functional Verification' during the RISC-V Summit on Wednesday, August 23.

Attendees can arrange meetings to discuss about STING and its support for RISC-V implementations by writing to [email protected] 

About Valtrix

Valtrix Technologies is an EDA company delivering products and solutions for design verification of CPU, IP and SoC implementations. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the team comprises experienced professionals from the semiconductor industry with a common goal to enable verification of complex systems at reduced cost and effort. For more information on Valtrix and its design verification products, please visit http://www.valtrix.in.

Connect with Valtrix at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191126/Valtrix_Company_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valtrix Systems

Also from this source

UltraRISC Selects Valtrix STING for Verification of RISC-V SoC Designs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.